Desperation, celebration converge Monday in Roanoke

The decision to make this a five-game series seems awfully important now.
When the SPHL semifinals ended, the two surviving teams had the option of making the President’s Cup Final a best-of-three or best-of-five. Roanoke and Peoria agreed that longer would be better, especially given the excitement they could sense in both cities.
That choice now provides a lifeline to the Rail Yard Dawgs, who return home for Monday’s Game 3 trailing the series two games to none.
The Dawgs, who’ve won both of their home games in these playoffs, hope the Berglund Center can once again spark a resurgence.
“Winning is great, but winning at home is special,” team president Mickey Gray said. “To be able to have the game end and hear your goal horn go off and your goal song go off and all of your fans going nuts -- whether it’s 3,000, 4,000 or 7,000 -- that’s a very special thing to be able to share with your fans. That’s part of the reason why our schedule is the way that it is.”
The Dawgs no longer have a chance to win the title at home – Game 5 would be played in Peoria if it’s needed – but they should have plenty of support Monday and, if they can stave off a sweep, Tuesday. By the end of last week, Roanoke already had sold nearly 3,000 tickets for Monday’s game.
“Any time you’re getting 3,000-plus in the playoffs with little time to promote and usually not a prime Friday or Saturday game, that’s always good,” Gray said. “We’ve been over 3,000 for both of our previous games.”
Regardless of the result of this series, Monday figures to be a celebration. Roanoke had no hockey season a year ago. And when the pandemic threw minor league sports into uncertainty in 2020, the Dawgs knew they were on solid footing to survive.
“One hundred percent it’s a credit to the community,” Gray said. “Because yes, the ownership allowed us to stay employed and keep going and we did a lot of work to get here, but if we didn’t have the community support of the people of Roanoke in the first place, all of those other dominoes might not have fallen into place.
“That trust that fans put in us was definitely a huge part of us still being here right now. We’ll be grateful for that forever.”