Heppner scores late as Dawgs win 6th straight

MACON, Ga. – Brady Heppner scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs earned their sixth straight victory on Friday night, defeating Macon 5-4 in front of an announced crowd of 1,135 at Macon Centreplex.

Josh Nenadal netted twice for Roanoke (11-4-2), which has not lost a game in December. The Dawgs moved into a three-way tie for second place in the SPHL standings with Knoxville and Evansville.

The Dawgs led 4-2 entering the third period, but Macon (2-12-2) got quick strikes from Rhett Kingston and Devin Brink just 32 seconds apart to tie the game. But Heppner responded on the power play on assists from Dominiks Marcinkevics and Nick DeVito to restore the advantage.

Jarrod Vroman scored his first goal of the season for Roanoke. Dillon Radin also netted for the Dawgs.

Roanoke and Macon are set to play again Saturday night in Georgia.

