 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Homeward-bound Dawgs aim to snap streak

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs finally will get reacquainted with the Berglund Center this week. First, though, they’ll try to prevent taking an 0-fer on their nightmarish road trip.

Roanoke (18-22-7) travels to Fayetteville for a single game Thursday before returning home Friday for back-to-back games against Macon. The Dawgs, who’ve won just twice in their past 18, have dropped all eight games so far on their longest road trip of the year.

Roanoke has gone 6-7-1 in 14 matchups this season with Fayetteville (32-13-1), which is led by Donald Olivieri with 12 goals and 26 assists.

The Dawgs have taken two of three this season from lowly Macon (8-32-4), which is 1-20 on the road.

Earlier this week, the Dawgs signed forward Dylan Johnson and released goaltender Mac Berglove.

Johnson notched 13 goals and 13 assists this season for the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Berglove started three games for Roanoke, recording a .790 save percentage and a 6.15 goals against average.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bulls prolong Dawgs' woes

Bulls prolong Dawgs' woes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham scored three times in the opening 10 minutes and defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-1 on Thursday night in f…

Watch Now: Related Video

F1 accused of ignoring Bahrain human rights abuses

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert