Homeward-bound Dawgs aim to snap streak

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs finally will get reacquainted with the Berglund Center this week. First, though, they’ll try to prevent taking an 0-fer on their nightmarish road trip.

Roanoke (18-22-7) travels to Fayetteville for a single game Thursday before returning home Friday for back-to-back games against Macon. The Dawgs, who’ve won just twice in their past 18, have dropped all eight games so far on their longest road trip of the year.

Roanoke has gone 6-7-1 in 14 matchups this season with Fayetteville (32-13-1), which is led by Donald Olivieri with 12 goals and 26 assists.

The Dawgs have taken two of three this season from lowly Macon (8-32-4), which is 1-20 on the road.

Earlier this week, the Dawgs signed forward Dylan Johnson and released goaltender Mac Berglove.

Johnson notched 13 goals and 13 assists this season for the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Berglove started three games for Roanoke, recording a .790 save percentage and a 6.15 goals against average.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.