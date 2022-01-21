 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville cools off visiting Dawgs, 3-2

  • 0
RailYard Dawgs logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rob Darrar scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Huntsville Havoc hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of an announced crowd of 4,422 at Propst Arena.

Bair Gendunov scored two equalizers for first-place Huntsville (25-5-2), which got 24 saves from goaltender Hunter Vorva.

Josh Nenadal and Billy Vizzo each scored his third goal of the season for Roanoke (14-7-6). Dawgs netminder Henry Dill made 22 saves.

The teams conclude their two-game series on Saturday night in Huntsville.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs deck Fayetteville on road

Dawgs deck Fayetteville on road

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Matt O’Dea provided a goal and an assist, and Henry Dill registered 26 saves to lead the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs to a 4-1…

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert