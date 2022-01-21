Huntsville cools off visiting Dawgs, 3-2

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Rob Darrar scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period, and the Huntsville Havoc hung on for a 3-2 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs in front of an announced crowd of 4,422 at Propst Arena.
Bair Gendunov scored two equalizers for first-place Huntsville (25-5-2), which got 24 saves from goaltender Hunter Vorva.
Josh Nenadal and Billy Vizzo each scored his third goal of the season for Roanoke (14-7-6). Dawgs netminder Henry Dill made 22 saves.
The teams conclude their two-game series on Saturday night in Huntsville.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
