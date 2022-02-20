 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ice Flyers edge Rail Yard Dawgs in OT

  • 0

Dylan Carabia scored with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-3 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,867 at the Berglund Center.

Carabia also had an assist for the Ice Flyers (19-14-5), who beat Roanoke (17-14-6) for the second straight night.

The Dawgs trailed 2-0 early, but Jesse Anderson, Brady Heppner and Brant Sherwood scored to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead with 6:26 remaining in the second period. Weiland Parrish equalized a little more than a minute later, and the teams played a scoreless third period.

Mac Jansen registered two assists for the Dawgs, who have dropped four straight.

The Dawgs and Ice Flyers conclude their three-game series at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the Berglund Center.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs drop opener to Fayetteville

Dawgs drop opener to Fayetteville

Taylor Best’s goal late in the second period proved to be the difference as the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2…

Watch Now: Related Video

Beijing bagpipers bring a little Scotland to Olympic curling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert