Ice Flyers edge Rail Yard Dawgs in OT

Dylan Carabia scored with 28 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-3 on Saturday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,867 at the Berglund Center.

Carabia also had an assist for the Ice Flyers (19-14-5), who beat Roanoke (17-14-6) for the second straight night.

The Dawgs trailed 2-0 early, but Jesse Anderson, Brady Heppner and Brant Sherwood scored to give Roanoke a 3-2 lead with 6:26 remaining in the second period. Weiland Parrish equalized a little more than a minute later, and the teams played a scoreless third period.

Mac Jansen registered two assists for the Dawgs, who have dropped four straight.

The Dawgs and Ice Flyers conclude their three-game series at 3:05 p.m. Sunday at the Berglund Center.

