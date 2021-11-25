Jansen's hat trick powers Dawgs past Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen recorded a hat trick, scoring the tying and go-ahead tallies during Roanoke’s four-goal second period, and the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 5-2 on Wednesday at Crown Coliseum.

Trailing 2-0 after one period, the Dawgs (4-3-4) began their comeback 8:04 into the second, when Matt O’Dea scored a short-handed goal. Jansen struck just 69 seconds later to tie the game, then scored on the power play at the 15:41 mark.

CJ Stubbs found the net with 13 seconds remaining in the period to make it 4-2.

Late in the third, Jansen completed his hat trick with a power-play goal.

Taylor Best scored both goals for Fayetteville (9-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snack.

The Dawgs return home on Friday to face Fayetteville at 7:05 p.m.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.