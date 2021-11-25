Jansen's hat trick powers Dawgs past Marksmen

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Mac Jansen recorded a hat trick, scoring the tying and go-ahead tallies during Roanoke’s four-goal second period, and the Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Fayetteville Marksmen 5-2 on Wednesday at Crown Coliseum.
Trailing 2-0 after one period, the Dawgs (4-3-4) began their comeback 8:04 into the second, when Matt O’Dea scored a short-handed goal. Jansen struck just 69 seconds later to tie the game, then scored on the power play at the 15:41 mark.
CJ Stubbs found the net with 13 seconds remaining in the period to make it 4-2.
Late in the third, Jansen completed his hat trick with a power-play goal.
Taylor Best scored both goals for Fayetteville (9-4), which saw its three-game winning streak snack.
The Dawgs return home on Friday to face Fayetteville at 7:05 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.