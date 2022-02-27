 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Knoxville completes 2-game sweep of Dawgs

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Stepan Timofeyev scored twice to lead the Knoxville Ice Bears to a 6-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 4,716 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

Razmuz Waxin-Engback added a goal and two assists for the Ice Bears (32-8-4), who completed a two-game sweep of the Dawgs (18-16-7).

CJ Stubbs scored Roanoke’s lone goal late in the first period.

The Dawgs continue their longest road trip of the season with a three-game series at Peoria that begins Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert