Knoxville completes 2-game sweep of Dawgs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Stepan Timofeyev scored twice to lead the Knoxville Ice Bears to a 6-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 4,716 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
Razmuz Waxin-Engback added a goal and two assists for the Ice Bears (32-8-4), who completed a two-game sweep of the Dawgs (18-16-7).
CJ Stubbs scored Roanoke’s lone goal late in the first period.
The Dawgs continue their longest road trip of the season with a three-game series at Peoria that begins Thursday.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
