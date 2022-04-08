 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marksmen rally, beat Dawgs in OT

  • 0
Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

FAYETEVILLE, N.C. — Donald Olivieri scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Fayetteville Marksmen rallied to defeat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-4 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,349 at Crown Coliseum.

Roanoke (23-24-8) held a 4-2 lead entering the third period, but Tommy Besinger and Taylor Best scored for Fayetteville (39-14-2) to tie the game.

Nick Ford netted twice for the Dawgs, while Nick Devito and Brady Heppner also scored.

The teams are scheduled to conclude the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Dawgs suffer 9th straight loss

Dawgs suffer 9th straight loss

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Andrew Lane, Drake Glover and Bryan Moore scored to lead the Fayetteville Marksmen to a 3-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail…

Bulls prolong Dawgs' woes

Bulls prolong Dawgs' woes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham scored three times in the opening 10 minutes and defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 6-1 on Thursday night in f…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods tees off at 2022 Masters

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert