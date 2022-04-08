Marksmen rally, beat Dawgs in OT

FAYETEVILLE, N.C. — Donald Olivieri scored with 35 seconds remaining in overtime, and the Fayetteville Marksmen rallied to defeat the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-4 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,349 at Crown Coliseum.

Roanoke (23-24-8) held a 4-2 lead entering the third period, but Tommy Besinger and Taylor Best scored for Fayetteville (39-14-2) to tie the game.

Nick Ford netted twice for the Dawgs, while Nick Devito and Brady Heppner also scored.

The teams are scheduled to conclude the regular season at 6 p.m. Saturday in Fayetteville.

