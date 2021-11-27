Marksmen strike late to down Dawgs

Bryce Ferrell and Taylor Best scored just 26 seconds apart late in the third period, and the Fayetteville Marksmen defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 3-2 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 3,823 at the Berglund Center.
Jeff Jones tallied a shorthanded goal with a minute remaining to cut the deficit to one, but the Dawgs (4-4-4) could not find the equalizer.
First-period goals by Roanoke’s Mac Jansen and Fayetteville’s Donald Olivieri preceded a scoreless second period. With 4:17 remaining in the third, Ferrell slipped through a handful of Dawgs defender from the left wing boards into the slot, then fired a shot past Brody Claeys’ blocker to give Fayetteville (10-4) its first lead of the game.
Just 26 seconds later, a long rebound out of the Fayetteville zone turned into a two-on-one chance for the visitors, and Best smashed home a centering pass from Taylor McCloy to make it 3-1.
Fayetteville’s Jason Pawloski finished with 38 saves, including several acrobatic stops.
The Dawgs face Fayetteville again next Friday and Saturday nights at the Berglund Center.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
