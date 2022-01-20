McFarling: Fists a-flyin', Vella emerges as Roanoke's 'unsung hero'

One punch was all it took.

If anybody at the Berglund Center on Jan. 8 didn’t know who Chris Vella was before that moment, the Rail Yard Dawgs forward changed that with a single swing of his right fist.

Vella’s punch landed squarely on the jaw of Peoria’s Cody Dion, dropping the 6-foot-4, 225-pound enforcer straight to the ice. The wallop earned Vella a game misconduct penalty, a rousing ovation from the crowd and another healthy dollop of appreciation inside the Dawgs’ locker room.

“I think he’s got the respect of the players in the league now, too, that he can score goals, he can make plays,” said Roanoke teammate CJ Stubbs, who roomed with Vella in college at SUNY-Morrisville. “At the same time, he can also punch your lights out.”

Like a lot of hockey tough guys, Vella is a delightful personality off the ice. The 5-foot-10, 195-pound rookie is quiet and friendly. He likes to play video games and watch TV with his buddies. You won’t see him out much, unless you’re shopping at Kroger or grabbing lunch at McAlister’s Deli.

But particularly over the past month, he’s turned himself into an invaluable member of one of the hottest teams in the Southern Professional Hockey League. And part of that stems from embracing a nasty streak.

“In college, I kind of took pride in staying out of the box,” said Vella, who grew up in Rochester, New York. “I played on a lot of penalty kills, so I tried to stay out of the box as much as I could. But the college game and the pro game are definitely much different. I’ve kind of played more of a ratty role, made teams not like to play against me.”

The turning point came in early December. The Dawgs were playing Fayetteville without the services of Brant Sherwood, one of the team’s biggest scrappers, who was suspended for four games.

The Marksmen were playing a chippy game — a lot of hard hits, a lot of chirping — and goading the Dawgs into mistakes.

“They were playing ratty the right way,” Dawgs coach Dan Bremner said. “They had a couple guys that were getting under our skin. I talked to Vella and said, ‘Vella, if you want to survive and thrive in this league, you’ve got to learn from that.’

“I feel like that was the way I played, and I think it’s effective for team success to have guys that are constantly getting under the other guys’ skin. In that game, he kind of embraced that role, and ever since he’s found confidence."

After not committing any penalties in his first five pro games, Vella has amassed 68 penalty minutes since — just three shy of Travis Armstrong’s team lead. Although he never goes into a game looking to fight, he’s had eight fighting majors, including the infamous decking of Dion.

“He was definitely targeting our players, for sure,” Vella said of Dion, who was a popular member of the Dawgs in 2018-19. “It is what it is. It’s hockey. It happens. I think he kind of deserved it.

"Some people are saying, ‘Oh, it was a cheap shot.’ Some people say it wasn’t. Honestly, it could be up for debate. I didn’t really want to give him a choice. I wanted to fight him there; I didn’t think he would drop. I just dropped my gloves, gave him a little punch. I was hoping we’d fight there, and he just dropped and it was over.”

He smiled.

“It might be pretty interesting when we go to Peoria next,” he said. “We’ll see how it goes.”

Vella also has contributed four goals and one assist for the Dawgs, who’ve gone 8-1-1 in their past 10 games heading into Friday’s matchup at first-place Huntsville.

“He came with certain expectations from us and definitely exceeded all our expectations — mine especially,” Stubbs said. “Just someone that you want on your team. There’s no question he does a lot for us, some things that kind of go unnoticed at times. He’s an unsung hero, I’d say.”

