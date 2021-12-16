McFarling: Veteran Jones stokes Dawgs' attack

Look up “Revelstoke” on Google images and you’ll begin to wonder why Jeff Jones ever left that place.

Snow-capped mountains. Sparkling blue rivers and lakes. Towering cedar, fir and spruce trees. Miles upon miles of hiking trails. Zero traffic.

“It looks,” says Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner, “like a paradise.”

It felt like one, too, for Jones, who grew up snowboarding and playing hockey in the small British Columbian city as the son of a railroad man and a teacher. But it wasn’t until he left for college and an eventual pro hockey career that he understood how close to Eden that place really was.

“Oh, for sure,” Jones said. “I tell everyone to go visit. When you’re a little kid, you don’t really look at the mountains and all that stuff and think, ‘I’m really lucky.’ But then going back after the last 13 years or whatever it’s been, you really appreciate what you had. Every time I go home, it’s still astounding how beautiful it is.”

He’s quick to note that his adopted home of Roanoke has been pretty kind to him, too. Jones is in his third season as a vital member of the Dawgs, and his coach isn’t sure what he’d do without him.

“There’s nothing not to like about Jones,” Bremner said. “He’s been the cornerstone of what we’re trying to build here. When I talk to rookies, I say, ‘You want to be a pro, just follow Jeff Jones.’ He’s going to put in the extra work. He’s going to put in the extra video time. He loves the game. He loves learning.”

Jones, who turns 30 on Dec. 29, thinks this will be his last season of pro hockey. The decision isn’t performance-based. He’s still highly productive. Entering Friday’s home game against Evansville, he’s tied for sixth in the SPHL with a dozen assists and is second on the Dawgs with seven goals.

But he figures it’ll soon be time to move on to something else. He planned for 2020/21 to be his last season, but when that got scrapped by COVID-19, he decided to come back for one more try.

In the interim, he completed a real estate course in Canada, ran a couple of marathons and devoured books on self-development.

The 5-foot-10 Jones came into camp in October weighing just 170 pounds, but he’s gotten up to 190 through eating well and weight training – no easy task when he’s burning fuel every day at the rink.

“My cardio and my conditioning has been the best it’s ever been my whole life,” Jones said. “I think a lot of it does go back to the marathon training, building up my cardio there. I feel great on the ice.”

Jones had a goal and three assists in last weekend’s two-game series against Macon. He had a two-goal game against Vermilion County in November and has notched multiple assists three times since Nov. 24.

“In all aspects at this level, he’s the ultimate player,” Bremner said. “He sees the ice so well. A couple of goals this year he’s banked off goalies -- really quick, bang-bang rebound situations. His thought process as far as positioning and time and space is next level.”

Though quiet, Jones has an adventuresome side. The Robert Morris graduate loved the season he spent playing professionally in France and would recommend it to any teammate considering it. He enjoys hiking and golf – two activities that are very popular in Revelstoke.

Perhaps he’ll soon have more time to spend there if he does retire after this season. Bremner, though, isn’t quite sure.

“I imagine when you get to that age, every year could be your last year,” the coach said with a smile. “My wife always jokes with me that the year we met, it was my ‘last year.’ I went on for four more after that. It all comes down to different circumstances, but it’s possible.”

They can agree on this: For everybody’s sake, it’s best to win now.

