Pensacola edges Roanoke with late goal

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Brennan Blazczak scored the go-ahead goal with 4:30 remaining, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-4 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,035 at Pensacola Bay Center.

The Dawgs (18-20-7) lost for the 15th time in 17 games.

Blazczak’s decisive tally came just 35 seconds after Roanoke’s Jeff Jones had tied the game with a goal of his own.

Brady Heppner, Nick DeVito and Travis Armstrong also scored for Roanoke.

The Dawgs and Ice Flyers meet again Saturday night in Pensacola.

