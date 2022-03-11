Pensacola edges Roanoke with late goal

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Brennan Blazczak scored the go-ahead goal with 4:30 remaining, and the Pensacola Ice Flyers defeated the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 5-4 on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 5,035 at Pensacola Bay Center.
The Dawgs (18-20-7) lost for the 15th time in 17 games.
Blazczak’s decisive tally came just 35 seconds after Roanoke’s Jeff Jones had tied the game with a goal of his own.
Brady Heppner, Nick DeVito and Travis Armstrong also scored for Roanoke.
The Dawgs and Ice Flyers meet again Saturday night in Pensacola.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
