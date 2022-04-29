 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Peoria pushes Roanoke to the brink

Rail Yard Dawgs Primary Logo (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are going to have to win out.

Jordan Ernst recorded a hat trick as Peoria opened with a quick three-goal flurry Friday night and breezed to a 7-3 victory over Roanoke in Game 2 of the President’s Cup Final at the Peoria Civic Center.

Peoria leads the best-of-five championship series two games to none. Game 3 is 7:05 p.m. Monday at the Berglund Center.

After losing a competitive Game 1 by a 3-2 tally on Thursday, the Dawgs were never in this one. Ernst, Alec Baer and Kasey Kulczycki scored for Peoria in the opening 7:20, prompting Roanoke coach Dan Bremner to yank goaltender Sammy Bernard in favor of Austyn Roudebush.

Nick Ford scored on the power play to cut the deficit to 3-1 midway through the first period, but Ernst and Marcel Godbout responded with goals to send Peoria into the first intermission with a 5-1 lead.

Alec Hagaman netted midway through the second period to make it 6-1. Roanoke goals by Brady Heppner and Travis Broughman came too late.

Ernst completed his hat trick on the power play with 50 seconds remaining in the third period.

