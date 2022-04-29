Peoria pushes Roanoke to the brink

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs are going to have to win out.

Jordan Ernst recorded a hat trick as Peoria opened with a quick three-goal flurry Friday night and breezed to a 7-3 victory over Roanoke in Game 2 of the President’s Cup Final at the Peoria Civic Center.

Peoria leads the best-of-five championship series two games to none. Game 3 is 7:05 p.m. Monday at the Berglund Center.

After losing a competitive Game 1 by a 3-2 tally on Thursday, the Dawgs were never in this one. Ernst, Alec Baer and Kasey Kulczycki scored for Peoria in the opening 7:20, prompting Roanoke coach Dan Bremner to yank goaltender Sammy Bernard in favor of Austyn Roudebush.

Nick Ford scored on the power play to cut the deficit to 3-1 midway through the first period, but Ernst and Marcel Godbout responded with goals to send Peoria into the first intermission with a 5-1 lead.

Alec Hagaman netted midway through the second period to make it 6-1. Roanoke goals by Brady Heppner and Travis Broughman came too late.

Ernst completed his hat trick on the power play with 50 seconds remaining in the third period.

