RiverDogs defeat Sox 10-6

red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

Oneill Manzueta went 3 for 4 with a home run to lead the Charleston RiverDogs to a 10-6 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Carson Williams and Willy Vasquez added three hits apiece for Charleston (9-5), which has racked up 30 hits over the past two nights.

Niko Kavadas homered and reached base four times for the Sox (8-5), while top Boston prospect Marcelo Mayer hit his first home run of the season.

