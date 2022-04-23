RiverDogs defeat Sox 10-6

Oneill Manzueta went 3 for 4 with a home run to lead the Charleston RiverDogs to a 10-6 victory over the Salem Red Sox on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.
Carson Williams and Willy Vasquez added three hits apiece for Charleston (9-5), which has racked up 30 hits over the past two nights.
Niko Kavadas homered and reached base four times for the Sox (8-5), while top Boston prospect Marcelo Mayer hit his first home run of the season.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
