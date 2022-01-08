Riverman snap Roanoke's 6-game points streak

Alec Baer scored two goals to lead the Peoria Rivermen to a 5-1 victory over the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs on Friday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,957 at the Berglund Center.

CJ Stubbs scored the lone goal for Roanoke (11-6-6), which saw its six-game points streak snapped.

Mitchell McPherson gave Peoria (13-4-4) the lead just 1:48 into the game, scoring on assists from Zach Wilkie and Dale Deon. Wilkie finished with three assists.

Baer’s first goal came on assists from Wilkie and former Dawgs enforcer Cody Dion, giving the Rivermen a 2-0 lead midway through the first period. Stubbs answered just 65 minutes later to give Roanoke some hope, but second period goals by Alec Hagaman and Marcel Godbout extinguished it.

The Dawgs and Rivermen were scheduled to conclude their two-game series on Saturday night.

