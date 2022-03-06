Rivermen complete sweep of reeling Dawgs

PEORIA, Ill. — A brutal weekend for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs hit a new low point on Sunday, as they conceded three early goals and frustrations boiled over in an 8-2 loss to the Peoria Rivermen at the Peoria Civic Center.

Peoria (32-6-7) completed a three-game sweep of the reeling Dawgs (18-19-7), who have lost 13 of 15.

Alec Hagaman scored for the Rivermen just eight seconds into Sunday’s proceedings. Marcel Godbout — who would finish with a hat trick — added two quick goals to give Peoria a 3-0 lead a mere 3:14 into the game.

By the end of the first period, Roanoke trailed 5-1.

The Dawgs racked up a whopping 104 penalty minutes. Matt O’Dea, who was activated from the 21-day injured reserve list Sunday, was assessed a game misconduct for boarding late in the first period. Nick DeVito and Brant Sherwood were slapped with 10-minute misconduct penalties for verbal abuse of an official in the second period.

In the third period, Roanoke’s Dillon Hill, Gehrett Sargis and Travis Armstrong all were whistled for 10-minute misconduct penalties for continuing altercations.

Jordan Fogarty and Sargis each scored his first goal of the season for Roanoke.

The Dawgs continue their longest road trip of the season with a trip to Birmingham on Thursday, followed by two games at Pensacola.

