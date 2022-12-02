 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Roudebush fights, makes franchise history in Dawgs win

Austyn Roudebush set a franchise record with his 22nd career victory in goal, and the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears 3-2 on Thursday night in front of an announced crowd of 2,920 at the Berglund Center.

Dillon Radin, Travis Broughman and Mac Jansen scored for the Dawgs (7-4-2), who held on during a frantic third period.

Roudebush stopped 18 of 19 shots before receiving a game misconduct with 13:05 remaining. Roudebush met Knoxville goalie Trevor Babin at center ice and participated in the first goalie fight in team history.

Knoxville (8-4-2) capitalized on the resulting 5-on-3 power play to cut the deficit to 3-2, but backup Roanoke goalie Talor Joseph stopped the other four shots he faced to preserve the victory.

The Dawgs face Fayetteville on the road Friday and Saturday nights.

