Sizzling Dawgs, Rivermen set to clash

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs look to extend their six-game points streak as they host the Peoria on Friday and Saturday nights.

These are the first two meetings of the season between the Dawgs (11-5-6) and the Rivermen (12-4-4), who are part of a three-way tie for fifth place in the SPHL with 28 points. They have equal 7-1-2 records in their past 10 games, with only Knoxville (8-1-1) posting a better record over that span.

The Dawgs are soaring after capping a 2-0 week with a 4-1 victory over first-place Huntsville on New Year’s Eve. Peoria split two lopsided games with Evansville over the weekend.

Roanoke goaltender Austyn Roudebush ranks third in the league with a 1.99 goals against average. Jeff Jones (11 goals, 16 assists) and Mac Jansen (14 goals, 12 assists) continue to pace the offense.

Peoria is led by Alec Hagaman with 11 goals and 17 assists.

The Dawgs will be without Brady Heppner, who was suspended two games by the league this week following his major penalty and game misconduct against Huntsville. On Thursday, Roanoke announced that forward Billy Vizzo has been activated from the 21-day injured reserve list and will be available for both games against Peoria.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.