Slumping Dawgs face another stiff test

The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs look to reverse their recent poor form when they travel to Peoria this week for a three-game series that begins Thursday night.

Roanoke (18-16-7) isn’t in any immediate danger of falling out of a playoff position. The Dawgs are tied for seventh place in the SPHL, where eight of the 11 teams make the postseason. They hold a 13-point edge on ninth-place Macon.

Still, the momentum Roanoke gained in January has dissolved this month. The Dawgs have lost 10 of their past 12 games and are in the midst of their longest road trip of the season.

They’ll get no breather from the Riverman (26-6-7), who’ve lost just three times all season at home. Peoria features two of the top five offensive players in the league in Alec Baer (18 goals, 34 assists) and Alec Hagaan (22 goals, 29 assists).

The teams have met just twice this season, splitting a two-game series at the Berglund Center in early January. Peoria has gone 13-3 against the Dawgs over the past five seasons.

Roanoke announced a series of moves this week. The Dawgs activated defenseman Charlie Pelnik from the 21-day injured reserve list while placing forward Billy Vizzo on the season-ending injured reserve list. The team also released defenseman Austin Anselmo from his player tryout contract, while forward Nick Ford was called up to Jacksonville of the ECHL.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.