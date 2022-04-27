Ties run deep between Final foes

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs coach Dan Bremner played six seasons in the SPHL. The last three of those came with Peoria – Roanoke’s opponent in the President’s Cup Final – and included a campaign as a player/assistant coach in 2016-17.

But if anyone thinks he’s about to get nostalgic about his days in central Illinois, forget it.

“Mixed emotions are a thing of the past for me,” Bremner said with a smile. “I’m all Dawgs all the time now.”

Bremner isn’t the only connection point between these two franchises, who open their best-of-five series at 8:15 p.m. Thursday at the Peoria Civic Center. Dawgs president Mickey Gray worked in the Peoria front office before being lured to Roanoke ahead of the team’s inaugural season in 2016-17.

The Chicago native remains close friends with Peoria owner and CEO Bart Rogers, under whom he cut his professional teeth.

“I talk to him all the time,” Gray said. “He kind of gave me the push to come out here and start this chapter of my life. I spent four or five years helping get that SPHL team off the ground, so I definitely have a lot of fond memories of Peoria.

“But that being said, I don’t like Bart enough to wish him well on the ice this week.”

Both teams are seeking their first SPHL championship. Peoria, which joined the league in 2013, made the Final three straight years beginning in 2016 but never claimed the title.

The Rivermen are coached by Jean-Guy Trudel, who’s been named the SPHL coach of the year three times. Bremner served as a captain under Trudel, which was part of the allure for Gray when Roanoke parted ways with inaugural coach Sam Ftorek early in the 2017-18 season.

“If you can be a captain under Jean-Guy, you know how to be a leader and lead people,” Gray said. “Dan’s had a few ups and downs this season, but he’s kept his head up all through it. And because of that drive, attitude and perseverance, he’s got a chance to win a President’s Cup here.”

To do it, the Dawgs will have to knock off each of the league’s top three seeds. Knoxville (No. 1) and Huntsville (No. 2) are already vanquished, put Peoria presents its own challenges with a stellar top line and a rugged style of play.

“Peoria plays a very well-rounded game,” Bremner said. “I think they’re more physical than what we’ve seen against Knoxville and Huntsville. We have a team that embraces that physical side as well, obviously. I think it’s going to be an awesome matchup.”

Peoria’s first line is led by Alec Baer, Alec Hagaman and Marcel Godbout, who have combined 21 points in the playoffs. The Rivermen also feature defenseman Lordanthony Grissom, who has two goals and five assists this postseason.

“Their physicality is probably going to be first and foremost, one of their biggest assets,” Dawgs captain Travis Armstrong said. “I think we have them as far as depth, but their first line is leading the league in scoring right now in the playoffs…If we shut them down, I think we’ll have a good chance of winning.”

Peoria and Roanoke met five times during the regular season, with the teams splitting two games at the Berglund Center in early January and the Rivermen sweeping three games in their home arena in early March.

Nearly two months later, the Dawgs believe they’re a totally different team. Armstrong called reaching the Final the pinnacle of his professional career, and none of them want it to end now.

“It’s pretty cool,” Dawgs forward Brant Sherwood said of the run so far. “When you’re going through it and everything’s happening so fast, you don’t really realize what’s actually going on.

“Once you take a second to pause and embrace the moment, that’s when things start to sink in. You realize what you’re doing and that the town appreciates it. It’s all coming full circle and it’s happening really fast. You try to enjoy it, but you want to keep it all business and focus on the task at hand.”

