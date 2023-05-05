Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs fans will have a chance to catch a glimpse of the SPHL championship team during a mile-long procession followed by a celebration at the Berglund Center.

The procession is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Saturday near Lee Plaza on Second Street. The procession will head north on Second Street and Gainesboro Road, then turn right onto Wells Avenue, before turning left onto Williamson Road where it will end at the Berglund Center.

Spectators for the procession are suggested to watch from two locations — on Wells Avenue and on Williamson Road after the I-581 overpass.

The procession is scheduled to last 30 minutes. The celebration inside the Berglund Center will last until 5 p.m. Fans will be able to purchase merchandise and take pictures with the President’s Cup.

The event is free and open to the public.

The Rail Yard Dawgs secured their first Southern Professional Hockey League title with a dramatic 2-1 overtime win over Birmingham in Game 4 on Tuesday. It was Roanoke’s second consecutive overtime win at home over the Bulls in the President’s Cup Final.