Road-weary Dawgs drop 8th straight

PENSACOLA, Fla. — For the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs, this road trip can’t end soon enough.

The Dawgs completed another fruitless week away from home on Saturday night, dropping a 3-0 decision to the Pensacola Ice Flyers in front of an announced crowd of 7,390 at Pensacola Bay Center.

The Dawgs (18-22-7) have lost all eight games on this nine-game road swing — their longest of the season — and have won just twice in their past 18 games. Pensacola (24-15-6) extended its unbeaten streak to six games.

Brennan Blaszczak gave the Ice Flyers the lead with a goal midway through the first period, then added an empty-netter late in the third. Marcus Russell also scored for Pensacola.

Roanoke outshot Pensacola 35-27 but couldn’t put one past Ice Flyers goalie Sean Kuhn, who was earned first star honors. The Dawgs went 0 for 3 on the power play.

Roanoke visits Fayetteville on Thursday before beginning a six-game homestand Friday against Macon.

Former Dodgers pitcher Odalis Perez dies

