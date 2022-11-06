Roanoke 3, Knoxville 1 (Saturday's game)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Travis Broughman assisted on Brady Heppner’s go-ahead goal and later scored on himself, leading the Dawgs to victory over the Ice Bears on Saturday in front of an announced crowd of 3,312 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.
Dillon Radin erased an early deficit with his first goal of the season with 5:58 remaining in the first period. Roanoke goaltender Brady Claeys stopped 18 of 19 shots, including all 12 he faced in the final two periods.
