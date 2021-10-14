Roanoke's Rail Yard Dawgs put 'real world' aside, bring rekindled fire to ice

Nenadal got that same feeling as he was selling flooring in Ohio during what should have been last season.

“The best part is everybody needs it,” the grinning 27-year-old forward said of carpet and tile. “The worst part is actually going in and doing the work, because I was actually laboring a little bit, too. I give a lot of credit to those guys who are on the floor every day. It’s not an easy job.”

Once he decided in June that he would play this season, Nenadal began skating at 6 a.m. every morning in preparation for what’s to come Friday.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “It’s been far too long … This is my home. This is where I started playing pro hockey, and I really don’t intend on playing anywhere else. I’m just beyond thrilled to be here.”

So is Jones, who ran two marathons in Calgary while working at Enterprise and taking a real estate course on the side. He has until next August to get his real estate license — just enough time to play one more season of pro hockey.

The real world can wait.

“I think they’re better for it now,” Bremner said of the off-the-ice experiences. “I think they’re more driven, they’re more focused. They know what’s on the other side, and it’s like, ‘Hey, if this is another year, another two years, why not put everything into it?’”

