Roanoke's Rail Yard Dawgs put 'real world' aside, bring rekindled fire to ice

One player sold tile and carpet. Another worked for a rental car company in Canada while taking a real estate course. Another got into coaching. Another ran two marathons.
When COVID-19 wiped out the 2020-21 hockey season in Roanoke, the Rail Yard Dawgs dispersed and gained valuable life experience.
But enough of that. They’re ready to hit somebody again.
For the first time in 601 days, the Dawgs will play a game. They open the 2021/22 SPHL season against Fayetteville at 7:05 p.m. Friday at the Berglund Center.
“How’s it going to feel?” coach Dan Bremner said. “I’ve got goosebumps just talking about it.”
That was a common sentiment among Roanoke’s players and coaches as they convened for training camp over the past two weeks. Even the players who did find a place to play last season have a greater appreciation for the opportunity ahead of them.
“There’s nothing better than putting on that Roanoke sweater,” said forward Mac Jansen, who spent last season playing in the Federal Prospects Hockey League with Columbus. “It feels like it’s been forever, and there’s no better feeling than getting back to this town and getting things rolling.”
Familiar names dot the roster, including Travis Armstrong, Matt Beer, Brant Sherwood, Jeff Jones and Josh Nenadal. Bremner’s understandable fear that many of the Dawgs players from the 2019-20 season would permanently move on to “real world” jobs proved to be unfounded once he made the phone calls this summer.
“I found myself in a fortunate situation where we had guys that were still very, very excited to come back, and our core group was coming back,” Bremner said. “So I really had to find those fringe pieces, those pieces to put around that core, rather than recruiting a whole team.”
Armstrong, the only player who’s been with the franchise since its inception, said this is the most excited he’s ever been for a season. At age 31, he’s had to take special care of his body during two-a-day practices, but the competitive fire burns as hot as ever.
“There’s something special about playing in Roanoke,” said Armstrong, who spent time with Knoxville and Pensacola during the pared-down 2020-21 SPHL campaign. “I think guys that have played here before realize that, and they’re more than excited to get back and play this weekend.”
Sherwood, a 30-year-old forward, spent some time coaching in Columbus last season. He joked that it taught him to become "less of a high-maintenance player" now that he’s seen the game from the other side.
At least for now, though, holding a stick is where he belongs.
“It feels awesome,” Sherwood said. “Being back in the Star City, I couldn’t ask for anything better. It’s a privilege to be playing this game again, because when it gets taken away from you, you realize how much you miss it.”
Nenadal got that same feeling as he was selling flooring in Ohio during what should have been last season.
“The best part is everybody needs it,” the grinning 27-year-old forward said of carpet and tile. “The worst part is actually going in and doing the work, because I was actually laboring a little bit, too. I give a lot of credit to those guys who are on the floor every day. It’s not an easy job.”
Once he decided in June that he would play this season, Nenadal began skating at 6 a.m. every morning in preparation for what’s to come Friday.
“I can’t wait,” he said. “It’s been far too long … This is my home. This is where I started playing pro hockey, and I really don’t intend on playing anywhere else. I’m just beyond thrilled to be here.”
So is Jones, who ran two marathons in Calgary while working at Enterprise and taking a real estate course on the side. He has until next August to get his real estate license — just enough time to play one more season of pro hockey.
The real world can wait.
“I think they’re better for it now,” Bremner said of the off-the-ice experiences. “I think they’re more driven, they’re more focused. They know what’s on the other side, and it’s like, ‘Hey, if this is another year, another two years, why not put everything into it?’”