Under-Dawg run ends as Peoria claims SPHL title

C.J. Stubbs dropped to one knee as the opponents scattered their sticks and gloves on the Berglund Center ice in jubilation. Shoulders slumped on the Roanoke bench as players waited for the customary handshake line that ends a series.

They don’t call it “sudden death” for nothing.

Roanoke’s underdog run ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to Peoria on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the President’s Cup Final, as the visiting Rivermen won their first SPHL title in franchise history.

JM Piotrowski unleashed a shot from near the blue line just 1:06 into the extra period that beat Roanoke goalie Sammy Bernard, silencing the crowd of 3,532 and punctuating a taut series that featured a trio of one-goal games.

Roanoke failed to hold a two-goal lead for the second time in the series. The Dawgs fell 3-2 in Game 1 in Peoria after scoring the first two tallies.

Peoria’s Marcel Godbout equalized on the power play with 7:37 remaining in regulation – just 15 seconds after Dawgs captain Travis Armstrong had been sent to the penalty box on a disputed tripping call. Roanoke had its own power play opportunity later in the period but could not score, finishing regulation with a 33-24 edge in shots.

The Dawgs opened the game assertively, registering nine shots before the Rivermen got their first. Jansen put them on the board just 2:19 into the first period, capitalizing on swift and clever puck movement to score from the left circle on assists from Nick Ford and Jeff Jones.

Peoria worked itself into the game midway through the period but trailed 1-0 at the first intermission.

The Dawgs doubled their lead on the power play 1:56 into the second period, when Travis Broughman redirected a wrister from Jansen past Peoria goaltender Jack Berry. The Rivermen answered with a Mike Gurtler goal with 13:50 left in the second stanza.

Peoria had a gilt-edged chance to equalize later in the period, going on a 5-on-3 power play with 7:28 remaining. Bernard and his three mates killed it off to the delight of the crowd.

The eighth-seeded Dawgs were playing in the President’s Cup Final for the first time, having upset top-seeded Knoxville in the first round and second-seeded Huntsville in the semifinals.

