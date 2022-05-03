Under-Dawg run ends as Roanoke falls in OT

C.J. Stubbs dropped to one knee as the opponents scattered their sticks and gloves on the Berglund Center ice in jubilation. Shoulders slumped on the Roanoke bench as players waited for the customary handshake line that ends a playoff hockey series.

They don’t call it “sudden death” for nothing.

Roanoke’s underdog run ended with a 3-2 overtime loss to Peoria on Tuesday night in Game 4 of the President’s Cup Final. The third-seeded Rivermen won the series three games to one to claim their first-ever SPHL title, while the Dawgs fell one round short in their quest to upset all three of the league’s top seeds.

“You could see the passion of hockey in Roanoke with this team,” coach Dan Bremner said. “To make to the step they did to get to the finals, they battled.

“These guys set the bar really, really high.”

JM Piotrowski unleashed a shot from near the blue line just 1:06 into the extra period that beat Roanoke goalie Sammy Bernard, silencing the crowd of 3,532 and punctuating a taut series that featured a trio of one-goal games.

Several players were still trying to piece together how it ended a half hour after the game.

“I just got off my shift and sat down on the bench, looked up at the jumbotron – I didn’t actually see it,” Roanoke forward Jeff Jones said. “I don’t know who scored. Anything can happen in overtime.”

Roanoke led this game 2-0 early in the second period but failed to hold a two-goal advantage for the second time in the series. The Dawgs fell 3-2 in Game 1 in Peoria after scoring the first two tallies.

“I thought we played a good game,” Jones said. “Going up 2-0, obviously that’s ideal. That’s what you want. They’re a good team. They’re going to push back. They did.”

Peoria’s Marcel Godbout equalized on the power play with 7:37 remaining in regulation – just 15 seconds after Dawgs captain Travis Armstrong had been sent to the penalty box on a tripping call that the Roanoke bench disputed vehemently.

“Probably one of the more shocked calls that I’ve had,” Armstrong said. “I’ve taken some penalties and they’ve been justified, but I personally didn’t think that was a penalty. It’s unfortunate how it happened. Maybe he saw something that I maybe did that I didn’t think I did. Either way, what’s done is done.”

Roanoke had its own power-play opportunity later in the period but could not beat Peoria goaltender Jack Berry, who was named the MVP of the series. Roanoke finished regulation with a 33-24 edge in shots.

The Dawgs opened the game assertively, registering nine shots before the Rivermen got their first. Jansen put them on the board just 2:19 into the first period, capitalizing on swift and clever puck movement to score from the left circle on assists from Nick Ford and Jones.

Peoria worked itself into the game midway through the period but trailed 1-0 at the first intermission.

The Dawgs doubled their lead on the power play 1:56 into the second period, when Travis Broughman redirected a wrister from Jansen. The Rivermen answered with a Mike Gurtler goal with 13:50 left in the second stanza.

Peoria had a gilt-edged chance to equalize later in the period, going on a 5-on-3 power play with 7:28 remaining. Bernard and his three mates killed it off to the delight of the crowd.

The Dawgs drew more than 8,000 fans in aggregate for their two home games on a Monday and Tuesday night.

“Unbelievable,” said Armstrong, who’s been with the team since its inception in 2016-17. “On a Monday night in May when the weather’s getting good, there’s a ton of other things to do and you’ve got 4,500 people in the rink screaming at the top of their lungs. It kind of felt like we had an extra guy there with how loud they were.

“It’s pretty evident at this point that hockey is here to stay.”

The eighth-seeded Dawgs were playing in the President’s Cup Final for the first time, having knocked off top-seeded Knoxville in the first round and second-seeded Huntsville in the semifinals. Though disappointed as they cleaned out their lockers, they also felt pride.

“When I came back this year after not playing last year, one of my goals was to leave Roanoke in a better place,” Jones said. “Obviously, going to the finals is huge. We left it all out there. There’s no real hanging our heads…They won and we didn’t, but it wasn’t because of lack of effort. They executed a bit more.”

