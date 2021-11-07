Winless Dawgs suffer another near miss

The first win of the season continues to elude the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs.
The Dawgs had to settle for a point for the fourth straight game on Sunday, dropping a 4-3 shootout decision to Huntsville in front of an announced crowd of 2,378 at the Berglund Center.
Sy Nutkevitch tied the game with a goal late in regulation and scored the decisive shootout goal for Huntsville (8-0), which is the lone unbeaten team remaining in the SPHL.
Jeff Jones, Logan Fredericks and Mac Jansen scored in regulation for Roanoke (0-2-4), which lost to Huntsville in a shootout for the second consecutive night. The Dawgs suffered a shootout loss to Birmingham and an overtime defeat to Knoxville last week.
Jansen’s unassisted goal 7:03 into the third period gave the Dawgs their first lead of the game at 3-2, but Nutkevitch equalized on the power play with 6:05 remaining.
Rob Darrar and Tyler Piacentini also scored for Huntsville in a game that was tied three times.
Aaron McFarling
Aaron McFarling joined The Roanoke Times in 2000 and has been writing sports columns since 2004.
