HS VOLLEYBALL: Mitchell, Crosser, Whittaker lead Hidden Valley to sweep of Cave Spring

GALAX -- Carly Sturgill put down 11 kills to go with 15 digs and an ace and Mallie Edwards dished out 26 assists with two aces as the Maroon Tide swept the visiting Blue Devils.

Saige Leonard notched 10 kills, four aces and 12 digs for Galax (4-3) in the win.

Grayson County (4-2) was led by Kylie Pope's 12 kills, 11 assists for Sierra Pope and Hannah Halsey with six kills and an ace.

George Wythe def. Bland County 25-20, 25-18, 26-24

ROCKY GAP -- Meleah Kirtner recorded six kills, eight blocks and 13 digs and Alexis Vaught served up four aces and seven assists as the Maroons swept the host Bears.

Maria Malavolti added five kills, five assists and three aces for George Wythe (4-3).

PIONEER DISTRICT

Covington def. Eastern Montgomery 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-4

ELLISTON -- Aubrey Brown recorded 16 kills, seven aces, 19 assists and 18 digs for the Cougars in their five-set win over the host Mustangs.

Covington (5-2) also got 13 kills from Ariel Barber, 17 assists and three aces from Madison Bennett and 49 digs from Mackenzie Carter.