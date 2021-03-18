HS VOLLEYBALL: Mitchell, Crosser, Whittaker lead Hidden Valley to sweep of Cave Spring

Faith Mitchell recorded eight kills and 15 assists and Abby Crosser added six kills and three aces Thursday night as Hidden Valley took a 25-14, 25-11, 27-25 River Ridge District win over rival Cave Spring.
Lauren Whittaker chipped in four aces and seven digs for Hidden Valley (6-1).
Cacy Caldwell and Alexa Maronic each notched four kills and Katie Carroll added two kills and 11 assists for Cave Spring (2-5).
RIVER RIDGE DISTRICT
Blacksburg def. Christiansburg 25-17, 25-6, 25-5
BLACKSBURG -- Kaylee Sloss knocked down five kills and Kyleigh Phillips dished out seven assists as the Blue Demons (0-6) fell to the Bruins (7-0).
Pulaski County def. Salem 25-16, 25-16, 25-16
DUBLIN -- Haleigh Brown had 30 assists, four aces and 10 digs, Skylar Burton posted eight kills and three aces and Juliana Paine added seven kills and 15 digs as the Cougars (4-2) picked up a straight-sets district win over the Spartans (1-5).
BLUE RIDGE DISTRICT
William Byrd def. Lord Botetourt 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Mattie Andrews knocked down 16 kills and Kamryn Sigafoes added eight kills and three aces as the Terriers (5-0) downed the Cavaliers in straight sets to remain unbeaten.
Byrd also got 17 digs and three aces from Grayce Sampler and 19 assists and 10 digs from Trinity Hylton.
Lord Botetourt (3-3) was paced by Anna Dewease with 18 digs, Nora Spickard with 12 kills and eight digs and Annelise Wolfe with nine kills.
Franklin County def. Staunton River 25-10, 25-13, 18-25, 25-14
MONETA -- Courtney Bryant powered down 18 kills to go with an ace and 13 digs and Callie Altice added 10 kills and a block as the Eagles downed the Golden Eagles in four sets.
Lauren Stone dished out 23 assists with four aces and eight digs for Franklin County (4-1).
Staunton River (0-6) was led by Ali Dickinson with six kills and two blocks, Jaelynn Ferguson with five aces, five kills and three assists and Abby Barlow with 25 digs.
MOUNTAIN EMPIRE DISTRICT
Auburn def. Fort Chiswell 25-12, 25-11, 25-15
RINER -- Allyson Martin posted 12 kills and four aces, Anna McGuire dished out 13 assists, Avery Zuckerwar recorded seven aces and three kills and Sara Nichols added 11 digs as the unbeaten Eagles (7-0) shut out the Pioneers (0-6) for a Mountain Empire District win.
Galax def. Grayson County 25-18, 25-19, 25-15
GALAX -- Carly Sturgill put down 11 kills to go with 15 digs and an ace and Mallie Edwards dished out 26 assists with two aces as the Maroon Tide swept the visiting Blue Devils.
Saige Leonard notched 10 kills, four aces and 12 digs for Galax (4-3) in the win.
Grayson County (4-2) was led by Kylie Pope's 12 kills, 11 assists for Sierra Pope and Hannah Halsey with six kills and an ace.
George Wythe def. Bland County 25-20, 25-18, 26-24
ROCKY GAP -- Meleah Kirtner recorded six kills, eight blocks and 13 digs and Alexis Vaught served up four aces and seven assists as the Maroons swept the host Bears.
Maria Malavolti added five kills, five assists and three aces for George Wythe (4-3).
PIONEER DISTRICT
Covington def. Eastern Montgomery 25-18, 21-25, 25-22, 26-28, 15-4
ELLISTON -- Aubrey Brown recorded 16 kills, seven aces, 19 assists and 18 digs for the Cougars in their five-set win over the host Mustangs.
Covington (5-2) also got 13 kills from Ariel Barber, 17 assists and three aces from Madison Bennett and 49 digs from Mackenzie Carter.
Logan Boone led Eastern Montgomery (5-2) with six kills, Lilly Underwood added six kills and 26 assists and Elli Underwood notched five kills and two aces.
Chargers take pair from Rams
HOT SPRINGS -- Emily Douglas notched eight kills and the first match and Kalyn Harmon tallied nine in the second as Bath County (5-3) swept a pair of matches with Highland (0-3). The game scores were 25-17, 25-8 in the opener and 25-16, 25-19 in the second.
Chelsey Lowry dished out 13 assists in the opener and Mackenzie Fridley recorded nine helpers in the nightcap for the Chargers.
Riley Warf led the Rams with three kills in the first match and five in the second.
SEMINOLE DISTRICT
Rustburg def. Liberty 25-10, 25-16, 25-16
RUSTBURG -- Katherine Thompson had seven kills, six digs and two aces, Chassity Alphin scooped 15 digs and Maddie Collins added three kills and four assists as Liberty (1-5) fell in straight sets to the unbeaten Red Devils (5-0) in Seminole District action.