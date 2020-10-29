In film and football, it's all about the end game

The huge fall blockbuster on the big screen earlier this month was a replay of Salem High School’s 17-14 double-overtime victory over Lake Taylor in the 2015 VHSL Group 4A football championship game.
The action was aired on the jumbo scoreboard at Haley Toyota Field that the Salem Red Sox baseball team normally calls home.
A scriptwriter could not have come up with a more thrilling ending.
The Spartans, who were beaten 41-16 by Lake Taylor the previous season at Liberty University in Lynchburg, were a chip-shot field goal from losing again to the Titans.
With the score tied at 14 after Salem fumbled away its opportunity in the first OT, Lake Taylor’s place-kicker rifled a low line drive that sailed toward the left upright at the south end of the stadium.
For a split second, there was doubt.
Did it barely go over the crossbar?
Did it go under?
Did it sail wide?
From my vantage point on the field, I thought it missed.
So did the two officials stationed behind the goal posts.
Salem came up with a defensive stand in the next OT and kicked a field goal on first down to win the game.
That was some entertaining theater, but unlike many classics the sequels were just as good.
The Spartans came up with a dramatic finish in the 2016 state final against Dinwiddie and followed that with another in 2017 against Louisa County when the subplot centered on Lions head coach Mark Fischer’s fight against multiple myeloma.
Jefferson Forest canceled the show in 2018 with a first-round win over Salem, but the Spartans' 2015-17 three-peat left them with a Timesland-record nine state titles.
This week’s effort focuses on the ultimate prize, the championship trophy.
Here are a few notes on state titles, since the VHSL instituted playoffs in 1970 and the VISAA began its postseason in 1991:
• Salem ranks No. 2 in the VHSL in total football championships, but the Spartans would need at least another nine to top state leader Hampton, which owns 17 crowns.
However, five of Hampton’s titles came prior to the creation of statewide playoffs 50 years ago.
• Salem’s 2017 title allowed former Spartans coach Stephen Magenbauer to tie Parry McCluer’s Bobby Williams atop the Timesland list with five championships.
Parry McCluer won all five titles under Williams from 1977-87.
Salem’s first four state titles were under the direction of Willis White, who retired after the 2003 season.
• Roanoke Catholic has captured five VISAA crowns, four under head coach Bob Price and the first one in 1994 under the late John Cooke.
• Former Giles coach Steve Ragsdale bagged three titles for Giles, including a Group AA crown in 1980 before the VHSL split its football playoffs into six classifications.
The Spartans added another title in 2013 under Jeff Williams.
• North Cross is the only Timesland school to win a state title under three different head coaches: Jim Muscaro in 1993, Lee Johnson in 2008 and current coach Stephen Alexander in 2011 and 2019.
• Other coaches past and present with two state titles at a Timesland school are Blacksburg’s David Crist, Jefferson Forest’s Bob Christmas, Magna Vista’s Joe Favero, Northside’s Burt Torrence and Radford’s Norman Lineburg.
Covington’s Chris Jones also has two state titles, one at Bath County in 2001 and one at Heritage in Lynchburg in 2003.
Current Patrick Henry coach Alan Fiddler owns six state titles in West Virginia when he coached at Moorefield High before coming to Roanoke.
• Patrick Henry (Group AAA in 1973 under Merrill Gainer) and Pulaski County (Group AAA Division 6 in 1992 under Joel Hicks) are the only Timesland schools since 1970 to claim the title in the state’s largest classification.
• Two long-closed schools Andrew Lewis and Jefferson won their football titles when the VHSL only had one division, pre-1970.
Not only is the Cougars’ state title the lone football crown for Pulaski, it is the only state title won by the school in any sport.
