In film and football, it's all about the end game

The huge fall blockbuster on the big screen earlier this month was a replay of Salem High School’s 17-14 double-overtime victory over Lake Taylor in the 2015 VHSL Group 4A football championship game.

The action was aired on the jumbo scoreboard at Haley Toyota Field that the Salem Red Sox baseball team normally calls home.

A scriptwriter could not have come up with a more thrilling ending.

The Spartans, who were beaten 41-16 by Lake Taylor the previous season at Liberty University in Lynchburg, were a chip-shot field goal from losing again to the Titans.

With the score tied at 14 after Salem fumbled away its opportunity in the first OT, Lake Taylor’s place-kicker rifled a low line drive that sailed toward the left upright at the south end of the stadium.

For a split second, there was doubt.

Did it barely go over the crossbar?

Did it go under?

Did it sail wide?

From my vantage point on the field, I thought it missed.

So did the two officials stationed behind the goal posts.