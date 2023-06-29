Blacksburg High School rising junior Jake Albert played 39 holes of golf Thursday at Boonsboro Country Club.

He has at least 36 more scheduled for Friday.

Albert outlasted Isaac Simmons over 21 holes in the quarterfinal round and then defeated Bobby Dudeck 1 up in the semifinal round to advance to the VSGA Amateur Championship final.

Albert will face VCU rising freshman Grayson Wood in the 36-hole championship match.

Wood is in the final for the second straight year. He lost to Ross Funderburke (Hidden Valley) in last year's final.

Dudeck, a rising senior at Radford University, won 2 and 1 over George Mason rising sophomore Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt) in another quarterfinal matchup.

Wood had an easier path than Albert to this year's final. He won 4 and 3 over Clark Xander Goboy in the quarterfinals and 2 and 1 over Sam Beach in the semifinals.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Tech to reportedly host Wofford

Virginia Tech will host Wofford — the school that Hokies coach Mike Young used to steer — on Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports on Thursday.

Wofford went 17-16 overall and 8-10 in Southern Conference play last season. Dwight Perry was named the team’s head coach in March after having served as interim coach since December.

The Hokies last played Wofford in December 2002, when Young steered the Terriers to a win at Tech in his first season as Wofford’s head coach.

Radford heading to Cancun

Radford announced Thursday that it will play in the 16th annual Cancun Challenge in November.

The Highlanders will be in the Mayan Division with Morgan State, Northern Colorado and a team yet to be announced. James Madison will be in the Riviera Division with Fresno State, New Mexico State and Southern Illinois.

Radford will visit JMU, which is coached by Salem graduate Mark Byington, on Nov. 17 in the on-campus portion of the event.

The Highlanders will play Morgan State on Nov. 21 at the Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun. Radford will conclude play in Cancun by facing Northern Colorado or the yet-to-be-named team on Nov. 22.

ETC.

UVa's Ryan to serve as chair of ACC board

University of Virginia President James Ryan will serve a two-year term as the ACC's Chair of the Board of Directors, announced by the league Thursday.

UNC Chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz will serve as vice-chair and ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips will be the league's CEO.

Virginia Tech President Timothy Sands will serve on the ACC's executive committee alongside presidents from UVa (Ryan), UNC (Guskiewicz), Boston College (William Leahy), Miami (Julio Frenk) and Wake Forest (Susan Wente).