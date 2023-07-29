A marathon 21-hole match was what it took to end Jason Spaar’s chances of repeating as Roanoke Valley Match Play champion.

Chase Bailey, the No. 9 seed, upset top-seeded Spaar in a 21-hole classic in the Amateur division’s quarterfinal round Saturday at Blue Hills Golf Club.

Spaar, the 2022 champion, was the medalist in the qualifying round and cruised to a 5 and 4 win over Brendan Draughn in the second round.

Bailey wasn’t the only golfer to record an upset Saturday.

Twelfth-seeded Owen Bright upset Jacob Smith 3 and 1, and he will face Bailey in Sunday’s semifinal round.

The other semifinal features second-seeded Nick Brediger and third-seeded Evan Shuck.

The Senior division semifinal matchups feature three golfers who scored upset wins in the quarterfinal round.

Frank Moore claimed a 1-up win over No. 1 seed Kevin Dill, and he will face fifth-seeded Darrell Craft in the semifinals.

The other semifinal features 10th-seeded Paul Powell against 11th-seeded Chris Wright. Powell topped second-seeded Jack Allison 3 and 2, while Wright claimed a 3 and 2 win over third-seeded Keith Myers.

The Super Senior semifinals features No. 1 seed Gary Leroux against fourth-seeded Bill Nunnenkamp with third-seeded Mark Collins taking on seventh-seeded Tim Chocklett.

Jim Allman Jr. and Don Chappell will play in the Grand Master final. Allman defeated Billy Simpson 2 and 1 in the semifinals, and Chappell topped B.H. Rakestraw 3 and 1.

The Ladies final features Janet Cochrane and Debbie Young.

BASEBALL

Manuel, Bochy headline Appy League hall of fame class: Parry McCluer graduate Charlie Manuel and Bruce Bochy headlined the Appalachian League Hall of Fame that was announced Friday.

Manuel played for the Wytheville Twins in 1963. He hit .358 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs in 58 games.

Manuel played professionally for 12 seasons before transitioning to being a manager. He is most known for a nine-year stretch with Philadelphia when he led the Phillies to the 2008 World Series title.

Bochy played for the Covington Astros in 1975. He hit .338 with four home runs and 34 RBIs.

Bochy played professionally for nine seasons. He became a manager and won three World Series titles with San Francisco in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

The other inductees are Darryl Strawberry and John “Boog” Powell.