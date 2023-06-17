Former Radford University infielder Spencer Horwitz was promoted to Toronto on Friday ahead of the team's weekend series against Texas.

Horwitz, who has primarily played in left field in the Blue Jays' farm system, is projected to play first base and designated hitter after Brandon Belt was placed on the injured listed with a hamstring issue.

Horwtiz was hitting .300 with two home runs with Triple-A Buffalo this season.

Horwitz was a three-time all-Big South Conference selection during his three seasons with the Highlanders. He was a Collegiate Baseball freshman All-American selection in 2017 when he batted .311 with eight home runs, 11 doubles and 34 RBIs.

CYCLING

Trio of road races come down to wire in USA Cycling national championships

The second day of road racing on Friday in Franklin County was equally as exciting as Thursday's races in the USA Cycling Amateur and Junior Road National Championship.

Three of the four races were decided by one second or less, highlighted by a photo finish in the men's senior 19-22 pro Category 1-2 race.

Owen Cole and Colby Simmons finished with identical times of 4:20.38, with Cole edging Simmons at the line.

The women's junior 13-14 race came down to the wire with Lilliana O'Donnell beating Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24 cyclist Aine Chen by one second. O'Donnell posted a time of 1:07.20.

Ama Nsek beat Jonathan Brown by one second in the men's senior Category 1 race.

Preston Ronck won the men's junior 13-14 race by eight seconds over Cormac Nagle.

The fourth and final day of racing was held Saturday in downtown Roanoke with the criterium.