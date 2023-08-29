Beni Gras-Thompson of Roanoke won the women’s age 50-54 group at the Ironman 70.3 world triathlon championships last weekend in Finland.

Gras-Thompson, 52, had a cumulative time of 4:50.05. Her time in the 1.2-mile swimming portion was 33:40. Her time in the 56-mile bike race was 2:29.56. Her time for the 13.1-mile run was 1:37.21.

She previously won the women’s age 50-54 group in the delayed 2021 Ironman 70.3 world championships, which were held in May 2022 in Utah. She took sixth in her age group at the 2022 Ironman 70.3 World Championships, which were held last fall in Hawaii.

FIELD HOCKEY

No. 14 Liberty 3, No. 6 UVa 1: Bethany Dykema scored two goals to lead the Flames (3-0) past the Cavaliers (1-1) on Tuesday in Charlottesville.

Dani Mendez-Trendler scored for UVa.

MEN’S SOCCER

Navy 3, VMI 0: David Jackson scored on two penalty kicks to lead the Midshipmen (1-1) past the Keydets (0-2) on Monday night in Annapolis, Md.