Gary Leroux claimed the Roanoke Valley Match Play amateur division title in 1998.

Twenty-five years later, the Massachusetts native celebrated again in the tournament.

Leroux, the No. 1 seed in the Super Senior division, cruised to the division title with three convincing wins. It was capped Sunday with a 2-up triumph over Mark Collins at Blue Hills Golf Club.

Leroux moved from Massachusetts to Craig County in the mid-1990s and was a yearly contender in several of the area’s top amateur golf matches.

He turned pro in 2008 and then regained his amateur status in 2014.

Roanoke College graduate Evan Shuck won the amateur title with a 1-up triumph over Chase Bailey.

It was a breakthrough win for Shuck, who finished in a tie for fifth earlier this summer at the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament.

Paul Powell dominated to win the Senior title with a 5 and 4 triumph over Darrell Craft.

Powell won the 2020 Senior title and lost to Craft in the 2021 title match.

Jim Allman Jr. won the Grand Master title 5 and 4 over Don Chappell.

Janet Cochrane won 1 up over Debbie Young for the Ladies title.

SWIMMING

Douglass, Walsh claim more gold at world championshipsRecent Virginia graduate Kate Douglass and rising junior Gretchen Walsh helped the United States win the women’s 4x100 medley relay gold medal Sunday to cap a dazzling showing in Fukuoka, Japan.

Douglass tied the record with six gold medals at the event. Walsh had three medals, Alex Walsh had a silver, and rising senior Maxine Parker finished with a silver.

UVa alum Leah Smith added a silver.