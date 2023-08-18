Scott Shingler joined rare company Friday morning at Willow Oaks Country Club in Richmond.

The Haymarket native and former George Mason golfer claimed a 1-up victory over Matt Sughrue to win the 76th Virginia State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship.

Shingler became the fourth player to win both the VSGA Amateur and Senior Amateur titles. The other three are Keith Decker, David Partridge and Vinny Giles.

Sughrue was 2 up after five. Shingler won Nos. 7, 8, 11 and 13 to take a 2-up lead. Sughrue won No. 15, and the two halved the next three holes.

GOLF

JMU’s Shipley reaches U.S. Amateur semis

CHERRY HILLS VILLAGE, Colo. — James Madison senior Neal Shipley advanced to Friday evening’s semifinal round of the U.S. Amateur Championship held at Cherry Hills Country Club.

Shipley won his quarterfinal match 2 and 1 over University of San Diego junior Andi Xu.

Shipley will face Auburn senior John Marshall Butler in Saturday’s semifinals.

The championship is set for Sunday.

UVa’s Ben James lost in 19 holes to Florida’s Parker Bell in the quarterfinals.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Virginia Tech 3, Butler 0: INDIANAPOLIS — Lauren Gogal, Samantha DeGuzman and Natalie Mitchell scored in a 22-minute span in the second half to allow the Hokies (1-0) to pull away for a win over the Bulldogs (0-1).

Alia Skinner finished with three saves for Tech.

No. 5 UVa 5, Nevada 0: CHARLOTTESVILLE — Allie Ross scored two first-half goals, Meredith McDermott scored twice in the second half, and the No. 5 Cavaliers (1-0) cruised to a win over the visiting Wolf Pack (0-1).

Radford 4, Emory & Henry 0: RADFORD — Alexeis Kirnos, Ashley Loundermon, Lilly Short and Helena Willson each scored as the Highlanders (1-0) opened the season with a win over the Wasps.

Jordan Phillips had two saves for RU.