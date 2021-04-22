In the region: SVU advances to NCAA men's volleyball semifinals

Southern Virginia beat Wentworth Institute of Technology 25-16, 25-20, 25-19 in a quarterfinal of the NCAA Division III men’s volleyball tournament Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.
Nahuel Recabarren had 11 kills for SVU, which earned the first NCAA tournament win in the history of Southern Virginia athletics.
The Knights (16-2) will face Benedictine (Illinois), a 3-0 winner over Lancaster Bible, in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.
Carthage will meet Dominican (Illinois) in the 4 p.m. semifinal.
Carthage beat Messiah 3-0 on Thursday, while Dominican beat Vassar 3-0.
FOOTBALL
Dudley finalists named
Three finalists have been named for the Dudley Award, which goes to the best FBS or FCS player in Virginia as voted upon by a panel of media members from around the commonwealth.
Players from both the fall and spring seasons were considered.
The three finalists are Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert and VMI quarterback Reece Udinski.
Liberty and VMI have never produced a Dudley winner. Virginia Tech hasn’t produced a Dudley winner since 2011, when running back David Wilson took home the prize.
The winner will be named Saturday night. The winner of the Lanier Award, which goes to the state’s best small-college player, will also be given out at that time.
Panthers honored
Ferrum’s Tmahdae Penn and Ja’Kari Williams have been named to the All-ODAC first team.
Tylan McElhenie, Zac Saalweachter, Stephen Murphy, Cade Rouse, Jack Sheehan, Raymond Alexander, Billy Higgins and Drew Hill made the second team.
WOMEN’S TENNIS
Ga. Tech 4, Va. Tech 0
ROME, Ga. — The sixth-seeded Yellow Jackets (16-9) beat the 14th-seeded Hokies (7-17) in the second round of the ACC tournament Thursday.
BASEBALL
W&L 12, Eastern Mennonite 5
LEXINGTON — W&L starter Zach Perkins pitched the first eight innings and also had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Generals (6-11, 6-11 ODAC) to a win Wednesday night.