In the region: SVU advances to NCAA men's volleyball semifinals

Southern Virginia beat Wentworth Institute of Technology 25-16, 25-20, 25-19 in a quarterfinal of the NCAA Division III men’s volleyball tournament Thursday at the Salem Civic Center.

Nahuel Recabarren had 11 kills for SVU, which earned the first NCAA tournament win in the history of Southern Virginia athletics.

The Knights (16-2) will face Benedictine (Illinois), a 3-0 winner over Lancaster Bible, in a semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday.

Carthage will meet Dominican (Illinois) in the 4 p.m. semifinal.

Carthage beat Messiah 3-0 on Thursday, while Dominican beat Vassar 3-0.

FOOTBALL

Dudley finalists named

Three finalists have been named for the Dudley Award, which goes to the best FBS or FCS player in Virginia as voted upon by a panel of media members from around the commonwealth.

Players from both the fall and spring seasons were considered.

The three finalists are Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert and VMI quarterback Reece Udinski.