In the region: Three area golfers win VSGA senior titles

RICHMOND — Keith Decker of Martinsville, Jack Allara of Salem and Van McCarter of Blue Ridge won Virginia State Golf Association titles Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Decker won the 33rd VSGA title of his career by capturing the Mid-Senior Amateur, which was for golfers age 60-64. The Chatmoss Country Club member has now won the Mid-Senior Amateur in each of the three years he has been eligible to compete in the tournament.

He beat Tom Mathews 3 and 2 in the final Tuesday afternoon. Decker went 4-0 in two days of match play after earning medalist honors in stroke-play qualifying Sunday.

Allara, a member at Hidden Valley Country Club, won the Super Senior Amateur division for golfers 65 and older for the second straight year. He became the first repeat champ in that division.

He beat Steve Williams 4 an 3 in the final Tuesday afternoon to finish 4-0 in the two days of match play.

McCarter, a member of Blue Hills Golf Course, won the Super Senior Amateur division for golfers 70 and older.

He became the first golfer to win his age division in both the VSGA Super Senior Stroke Play tournament and the Super Senior Amateur in the same year.

McCarter beat Mike Ancel 2 up in Tuesday afternoon's final to finish 3-0 in the two days of match play.

Walter Anderson of Farmington Country Club won the Super Senior Amateur division for golfers 75 and older.

MEN'S GOLF

No. 13 W&L triumphs

The Generals finished first out of 22 teams in the Royal Lakes Invitational, which concluded Tuesday in Flower Branch, Ga.

W&L shot a 5-under 571 in the two-day tournament. The 571 was the best 36-hole score in team history, eclipsing the 582 that the team shot in a 2006 tournament.

Pierce Robinson of W&L tied for second out of the 124 golfers with a 7-under 137.

COLLEGES

Big South commissioner to retire

Kyle Kallander announced Tuesday he will retire as the Big South commissioner at the end of the current school year.

Kallander has been the Big South commissioner since 1996. He is the second-longest-serving active commissioner in NCAA Division I.

Kallander said in a statement that he will be retiring for family reasons.

"[Wife] Lisa has been an unbelievable partner and support for 36-plus years. Being married to a commissioner is difficult enough, but add to that the care required for a special needs son, and you begin to understand the true hero she is," Kallander said in the statement. "I will never be able to repay the sacrifices she has made for us, but it is time I devoted more of myself to supporting her, Tristan and the rest of our family."

Pinkard inducted into R-MC hall

North Cross graduate Charlie Pinkard has been inducted into Randolph-Macon's hall of fame.

He was the 1985 ODAC golfer of the year.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

SVU 4, Salem 2

Madison Sollis scored two goals to lead the Knights (6-5-1, 2-1-1 USA South) past the Spirits (5-6-1, 2-3-1) on Tuesday in Winston-Salem, N.C.