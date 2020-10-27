James River AD and ex-Radford University hurdler happy with new track facility

Vincent Wyatt came to James River High School with a strong background in track and field.
The second-year Knights athletic director insists he had little to do with the fact the Botetourt County school has a brand new facility on its Buchanan campus.
Work was completed recently on a rubberized, six-lane track that rings the football practice field.
Wyatt, a former All-American hurdler at Radford University, said the new track was on the drawing board well before he became James River's AD.
"This has been in the works for a while," Wyatt said. "I ended up getting a call last August from our former superintendent and she told me that we ended up being the [school] chosen to get the new track. There are a couple more in our [division] that need to be done.
"It had nothing to do with me being a track guy."
Wyatt said James River is scheduled to debut the new facility on May 19 with a meet limited to three or four participating schools.
Because the track does not have eight lanes, it cannot be the site of a major postseason meet.
Wyatt served as a James River assistant under head coaches Greg Dyer and Bill Divers before he became the school's AD in 2018.
At Radford, Wyatt placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor championships in 2014, months after the university announced it was dropping the men's track and field program.
Wyatt set school and Big South Conference records in the event at 13.60 seconds, and he bettered that with a 13.55 mark while competing for the USA Under-23 national team at a meet in Canada.
He also set Radford's indoor track and field school record in the 60-meter hurdles.
Wyatt starred at William Fleming before the Colonels had their own full-sized track. He won the VHSL Group AAA title in the 110-hurdles in 2010.
"Fleming used to be a campus [layout]," Wyatt reflected. "We'd wait till the breezeways were clear and practice on the breezeways. We'd practice in the hallways. Obviously, we all wished we had an actual track."
Wyatt did have a full-sized coach and mentor in Rudy Dillard, who died in 2013 after serving as a father figure to Fleming athletes for more than three decades.
"I still miss him to this day," Wyatt said. "I think about him all the time. I still talk about him all the time. He was one of the first coaches to ever keep me humble.
"If I did something good, he would just look at me and say, 'Is that all you got?' "
Wyatt said he was introduced to the hurdles by another longtime track and field figure at Fleming, Sherwood Kasey.
"Don't get me wrong, I love my college coaches," Wyatt said. "I still talk to them to this day. But if was not for Coach Kasey I would not even begun to even think about trying to go over a hurdle."
Wyatt said he might clear a ceremonial hurdle or two once James River gets its new facility up and running, just not in 13.60 seconds.
"I ruptured my Achilles last year," he said. "I've been doing some rehab work and I was cleared in January. Ever since then I've been working every day. I'm not back in college shape, but I would love to get out there and run some hurdles."
Former Alleghany FB coach
joins Lord Botetourt staff
Lord Botetourt has added former Alleghany head coach Gary Burdette to its football staff.
Burdette spent seven years in charge of the Mountaineers' program before resigning after the 2019 season.
He led Alleghany to three consecutive playoff berths from 2015-17.
Burdette will coach linebackers, tight ends and receivers at Botetourt. He will remain a teacher at Alleghany, where he also is an assistant coach for baseball and wrestling.
The Cavaliers also have added Hillard Rooklin to help with the offensive line and defensive backs.
Covington hires Kessinger
as girls basketball coach
Ryan Kessinger starred in football, basketball and baseball at Alleghany.
Now the 29-year-old has been hired as the new girls basketball coach at Covington.
Kessinger, who was a Covington football assistant in 2019, will be the fourth head coach of the Cougars girls program in the last four years.
Kessinger replaces Roy Redmon, who was Covington's interim head coach in 2019-20. Tara Simmons-Brewster coached the Cougars in 2018-17 and was preceded by Mark Pifer, who led the program to a VHSL Group 1A runner-up finish in 2011-12.
