James River AD and ex-Radford University hurdler happy with new track facility

At Radford, Wyatt placed sixth in the 110-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor championships in 2014, months after the university announced it was dropping the men's track and field program.

Wyatt set school and Big South Conference records in the event at 13.60 seconds, and he bettered that with a 13.55 mark while competing for the USA Under-23 national team at a meet in Canada.

He also set Radford's indoor track and field school record in the 60-meter hurdles.

Wyatt starred at William Fleming before the Colonels had their own full-sized track. He won the VHSL Group AAA title in the 110-hurdles in 2010.

"Fleming used to be a campus [layout]," Wyatt reflected. "We'd wait till the breezeways were clear and practice on the breezeways. We'd practice in the hallways. Obviously, we all wished we had an actual track."

Wyatt did have a full-sized coach and mentor in Rudy Dillard, who died in 2013 after serving as a father figure to Fleming athletes for more than three decades.

"I still miss him to this day," Wyatt said. "I think about him all the time. I still talk about him all the time. He was one of the first coaches to ever keep me humble.