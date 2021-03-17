James River girls basketball coach E.D. Schechterly steps down after four seasons

E.D. Schechterly was named an NCAA Division III All-American and ODAC player of the year during his basketball career at Lynchburg College.

But for the 6-foot-8 Schechterly, coaching the girls basketball program at his alma mater — James River High School — proved to be a tall order.

Schechterly, 64, has resigned after four seasons at James River with a four-year record of eight wins and 63 losses.

The 1975 James River graduate took over a program that won just one game in 2016-17. The Knights finished 4-17 in 2019-20, but that was the high mark.

James River lost all seven games it played in the shortened 2020-21 season, averaging just 11.7 points per game including a 51-3 season-opening loss to VHSL Class 2 semifinalist Radford and a 56-5 setback against Floyd County.

The Knights also had a 14-day pause during the season after an opposing team had a positive test for COVID-19.

"We worked hard. The girls worked hard," Schechterly said. "They gave it everything we asked for. We just couldn't score."

Schechterly said only eight players tried out for the varsity team. The Knights did not have a JV program.