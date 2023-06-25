Justin Young is no stranger to the Boonsboro Country Club tract on the outskirts of Lynchburg.

The Roanoke native begins his golfing season in late April at the Fox Puss Invitational. It’s common to see Young’s name near the top of a leaderboard mixed with local college golfers and some of Virginia’s top mid-amateurs. He uses his vast knowledge of the 6,787-yard course to manage his round, maximize his birdie opportunities and minimize the high scores.

Young has more than a decade of experience of stringing together solid rounds at Boonsboro. He’ll utilize that to its fullest this week at the VSGA Amateur Championship, which is being held at Boonsboro to commemorate the course’s 100th anniversary.

The first of two stroke-play rounds begins at 8 a.m. Monday, with Young teeing off with Grayson Wood and Garrett Kuhla from No. 1 at 8:44 a.m.

The 120-player field will be reduced to 32 for match play after Tuesday’s round. The Rounds of 32 and 16 will take place Wednesday, followed by Thursday’s quarterfinals and semifinals, and Friday’s 36-hole championship.

“I’m just going to play my game. I’m going to try what I have been doing -- hitting fairways and greens -- and giving myself chances,” Young said in a 2018 interview about playing at Boonsboro. “My goal is just play solid golf. You don’t want to give anything back; it’s going to happen, but if it does, I can rebound.”

Young, the 2015 VSGA golfer of the year and the 2017 VSGA Mid-Amateur champion, has finished in the top 10 in 11 of the last 12 Fox Puss Invitationals. That includes second-place finishes in three consecutive years (2017-19) to three different golfers (Sam O’Dell, former UVa golfer Jimmie Massie and former Virginia Tech golfer Connor Burgess), and his lone finish outside of the top 10 was 11th in 2022.

Young, Fincastle native Kyle Bailey, 2011 State Am champ Scott Shingler and Ben Keefer and regulars at the Fox Puss and tend to find their ways to the top of the leaderboard on Sundays.

Bailey, a Radford University graduate, has finished fourth in two of the last three Fox Puss Invitationals.

Hidden Valley graduate Ross Funderburke is the defending State Am champion and is seeking to become the first repeat winner since Brinson Paolini won three straight between 2008-10.

Funderburke recently completed his collegiate career at Furman and led the Paladins to the NCAA Salem Regional.

Young, Bailey and Funderburke are among a host of golfers with ties to the Timesland who are competing at the State Am.

Virginia Tech golfers David Stanford, Charlie Hanson and Mehrbaan Singh will be joined by incoming freshman Ashton Harper (Lord Botetourt) in the field.

Liberty sixth-year senior Isaac Simmons (Jefferson Forest), fresh off his appearance in the U.S. Open, is playing on what he considers one of his home courses. Northwestern’s Christopher Zhang (Blacksburg) is hoping to get back to the championship round like he did in 2019 when he lost to Michael Brennan.

Zhang’s younger brother, David, is coming off a freshman season at Carnegie Mellon in which he claimed PING Division III All-America second-team honors and was named the University Athletic Association rookie of the year.

Radford has five golfers in the field. Bryce Corbett, who became the first golfer in program history to advance to NCAA regional play, leads the contingent that includes reigning State Open of Virginia champion Nick Taliaferro, Patrick Gareiss, Bobby Dudeck and Daniel Goode.

George Mason rising sophomore Samir Davidov (Lord Botetourt) won the 2022 VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship, and he’ll be joined by recent college graduates Jack Montague (UVa), Caleb Choe (Washington and Lee) and Jared Grinde (Hardy native who played on Virginia Tech’s club golf team).

Recent Blacksburg High graduate Sean Ruan, Bruins rising junior Jake Albert and rising sophomore Major Ewing are in the field. Ewing is coming off an appearance in the Round of 16 in last week’s VSGA Junior Match Play Championship.

Bassett’s Blake Carter, the 2020 VSGA Mid-Amateur champion, and Rocky Mount’s John Ferguson tee off in back-to-back groups midway through the first round.