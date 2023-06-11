Brandon LaCroix never doubted he was going to play in the three-day Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame tournament. What kept creeping into his mind leading up to Friday’s first round at Hidden Valley Country Club was how he was going to hold up emotionally over 54 holes.

It wasn’t hard to miss the memorials to LaCroix’s close friend, Matt Chandler, who died suddenly June 1. The tournament was designed to honor Chandler, a five-time champion of the event who was set to be inducted into the hall of fame in November, and most players wore ribbons in Chandler’s memory.

LaCroix honored his friend in perhaps the most fitting way — by winning the 50th edition of the tournament in runaway fashion.

The Roanoke native enjoyed a blistering final two days to finish with a three-day total of 4-under 210 and a six-stroke victory over runner-up Jack Wilkes.

“I think Matt was probably looking out for me today,” LaCroix said. “I just kind of got it done. I didn’t feel any emotion or anything.”

LaCroix shot 1-under 70 on Sunday at Roanoke Country Club after posting a 5-under 67 on Saturday at The Waterfront Country Club.

He entered the second round four shots back of first-round leader Peyton Spangler (who shot 2 under at Hidden Valley on Friday), and LaCroix turned that deficit into a three-shot advantage entering the final round.

That is when LaCroix’s phone lit up with text messages and phone calls from friends with a singular message.

“I think last night was probably the most stressful thing because everybody’s texting, calling, ‘You’ve got to win it for Matt. You’ve got to win it for Matt,’” LaCroix said. “Then when I woke up this morning, I had a sense of calm.”

LaCroix opened his Sunday round with 10 consecutive pars before recording back-to-back birdies to extend his lead to five shots over Garrison Conner.

LaCroix made 14 greens in regulation and took 32 putts to finish the round, which featured one birdie and two bogeys over the final five holes.

“I didn’t have everything I would love to have today,” he said, “but I did yesterday.”

It marked LaCroix’s third title in the event. He won it for the first time in 1998 and added a second trophy in 2007.

“It means a lot,” he said. “I didn’t know if I could pull off another one of these.”

Roanoke Country Club, led by Wilkes and Spangler finishing second and third, respectively, won the team title for the third straight year.

Roanoke had a team total of 1,350 and finished 14 strokes ahead of Hidden Valley Country Club.

“It was a lot of fun to do it now for the third year in a row,” Wilkes said. “We’ve got a lot of good young players, so it’s fun to see them show up. Some older guys like Thomas Lynch and myself, it’s fun to have us be relevant for a change. It was a fun weekend.”

Jayde Dudley, who recently completed her fifth and final season at Radford University, led wire-to-wire to win the two-round women’s division title by five strokes over her grandmother, Dot Bolling.

Dudley finished with a two-day total of 2-over 148 for her first title at the hall of fame tournament.

Bolling was attempting to win her second consecutive and 10th overall women’s title. She also has won five senior women’s titles.

Dudley and Bolling led Hidden Valley Country Club to a team win by 87 strokes over The Waterfront Country Club.

Bonita Olis won the senior women’s title by three strokes over Janet Cochrane.

Blue Hills Golf Club won the team title by nine strokes over The Waterfront.

LaCroix, as a former champion, was set to attend a champions dinner Wednesday evening along with 25 other former winners. He opted not to attend the dinner and instead spent the entire evening at Chandler’s memorial service at Willow Creek Country Club in Rocky Mount.

LaCroix estimated there were between 500 and 1,000 people who showed up at Willow Creek to pay their respects. Most of those were golfers who LaCroix said drove from all parts of the state.

“They remembered Matt as a nice guy, heart of gold, but humble. He won a lot, and he was so humble about it,” LaCroix said. “I hadn’t seen some of these guys in 25 years since junior golf, but they drove three hours and drove three hours home.

“This is an honor to Matt and I’m glad I can do it.”