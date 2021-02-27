Late first-half TD sparks Salem to 35-13 victory over Christiansburg

​Collins initially looked like he bobbled the catch on the play with a defensive back all over him, but that was not the case.

​“It actually bounced off a defender’s helmet and I caught it like a second catch,” Collins said of the score.

Collins' catch proved to be a deflating blow for the Blue Demons’ chances.

​“That was definitely a turning point,” Christiansburg coach Alex Wilkens said after his team’s season opener. “Situational football is important, and we weren’t able to make the plays there and they did.”

The momentum continued to stay on Salem’s side in the early moments of the third quarter in the form of an odd special teams play.

​Christiansburg was stopped on three plays to open the third quarter, and punter Curtis Altizer’s ensuing kick traveled only 4 yards after hitting off the side of his foot.

While Collins was not a returner on the punt, he found himself in the right spot at the right time as he caught the ball out of the air at the Christiansburg 30 and raced to the end zone for another score, making it 28-6 less than two minutes into the second half.