Lemley returns 'home' to pitch Hokies past Liberty in softball

LYNCHBURG — Emma Lemley entered the circle in the middle of the first inning and looked up into the packed Liberty Softball Stadium stands. The Jefferson Forest softball jerseys stood out amongst the Chicago maroon and burnt orange worn by the Virginia Tech faithful. She spotted her family members and close friends.

The Hokies freshman was amped to pitch outside of her hometown, to say the least.

“I was really hoping I’d start this game just because I knew my friends and family and teammates and stuff were coming,” Lemley said, estimating she had about 30 fans in the stands. “I was excited to see all of them.”

Lemley delivered in front of the second-largest crowd in Liberty Softball Stadium history. She struck out 10 and scattered two hits over five sterling innings, and the second-ranked Hokies blew the game open with a trio of seventh-inning home runs in an 8-1 triumph over the Flames on Tuesday afternoon before an announced crowd of 1,114.

“I’m just trying to do my best to help my team and take it one pitch at a time,” Lemley said, “and hopefully I’ll continue to do that and improve.”

Lemley improved to 12-3 as the second-ranked Hokies (30-5) won for the 18th time in the last 20 games. She reached double-digit strikeouts for the eighth time as she continues to provide a solid second reliable arm behind ace Keely Rochard.

Rochard struck out three and allowed one hit over the final two innings to record her seventh save. Her third strikeout came against KC Machado to end the game and it was Rochard’s 1,000th career strikeout.

“It is really special, especially because I really got to do it in about 3 ½ years, not four,” Rochard said. “It’s really cool.”

Lemley needed 107 pitches to get through five innings. She was called for 11 illegal pitches after being called for eight of those in her two appearances over the weekend at Florida State.

“You never know what obstacles are going to get thrown at you, and that’s one of those obstacles that you don’t expect to be thrown at you,” Lemley said. “We’re over halfway through the season and it hasn’t really been called on me, and then all of a sudden 11 pitches. That’s just one of those things that you kind of got to take in stride and you just kind of have to get over it because there’s not much I can do except fix it and hopefully they stop hounding on me.”

The Flames’ lone run against Lemley came in the fifth inning when Mary Claire Wilson reached on an illegal pitch. She fouled off a 3-2 offering that was called illegal.

Alexis Soto followed two pitches later by slapping a double to the right-center field gap that cut the Flames’ deficit to 3-1.

The Flames (28-13) had two on with two outs for Caroline Hudson in the fifth.

Hudson was the hero in last season’s eight-inning win over the Hokies with a pair of two-run homers, and Flames coach Dot Richardson elected to have Hudson swing away to see if she could recreate that magic.

“My hopes at that point was Huddy was going to be ripping the ball,” Richardson said.

Lemley had other plans by getting Hudson to ground out to third to end a seven-pitch at-bat.

“She doesn’t get fazed by [the illegal pitches]; almost makes her mad,” Tech coach Pete D’Amour said of Lemley. “I was proud of her.”

The lost opportunity came back to haunt Liberty.

The Hokies clubbed four homers in the final two frames to seize control.

Bre Peck slugged a solo homer over the left-field wall off Karlie Keeney to give Tech a 4-1 cushion in the sixth inning, and then the big sticks got going in the seventh.

Mackenzie Lawter and Cameron Fagan (4 for 4) hit back-to-back solo homers off Keeney, and McKenzie Wagoner surrendered a two-run blast to Kelsey Bennett (2 for 4) that capped the scoring.

Devyn Howard went 1 for 2 and recorded the Flames’ first hit off Lemley with a two-out single in the third. Lou Allan had the third and final hit with a leadoff single in the sixth off Rochard.

“She’s a very good pitcher. We prepared for them,” Hudson said of Lemley and Rochard. “We know they’re both riseball, but both are very talented pitchers. Seeing somebody like that for the first time is always a challenge. … She’s a really good pitcher.”