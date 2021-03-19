Liberty falls to Oklahoma State in NCAA Tournament

However, the Flames went more than four minutes without scoring. The stretch featured four turnovers and three missed shots, and the Cowboys responded with six points to extend the advantage to 56-47 on Keylan Boone’s second-chance basket with 6:14 left.

Cuffee, though, wouldn’t let the Flames go away quietly in his senior season.

The left-hander hit a 3 to trim the deficit to 56-50 and end the scoreless stretch.

Shiloh Robinson, who played major second-half minutes, scored on a second-chance opportunity to cut the deficit to four points, then had a big defensive play that led to a pair of Parker free throws that cut the deficit to 58-54 with 3:12 left.

That is when Cunningham took over. He scored the next nine points for Oklahoma State.

Blake Preston, who was a focal point of Liberty’s offense in the first half, finished with 11 points on 4-of-11 shooting. He grabbed seven rebounds.

Oklahoma State plays 12th-seeded Oregon State in Sunday’s second round. The Beavers (18-12) stunned fifth-seeded Tennessee 70-56.

Liberty overcame an uncharacteristic sloppy first half to lead Oklahoma State 30-27 at intermission. The Flames, who entered the game ranked fifth in the nation at 9.7 turnovers per game, committed three miscues in their first four possessions and turned it over nine times in the opening 20 minutes.