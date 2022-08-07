 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local baseball: Salem wins; Turtles walked off in finale

  • 0
red sox (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Red Sox 8, Woodpeckers 6

Blaze Jordan hit a tiebreaking double in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Salem knocked off Fayetteville on Saturday at Carilion Clinic Field.

Bryan Lucas and Luis Guerrero combined for five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief for the Sox.

River Riders 8, River Turtles 6

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. – Avery Owusu-Asiedu launched a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Elizabethton closed the Appalachian League regular season with a victory over Pulaski on Saturday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Rodney Green Jr. and Konner Kinkade notched three hits apiece for the River Turtles (27-29), who finished second in the East Division. East champion Burlington (38-18) will host West champion Kingsport (37-17) on Monday night in a one-game battle for the league title.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert