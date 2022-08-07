Local baseball: Turtles walked off in finale

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Avery Owusu-Asiedu launched a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and Elizabethton closed the Appalachian League regular season with an 8-6 victory over Pulaski on Saturday at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark.

Rodney Green Jr. and Konner Kinkade notched three hits apiece for the River Turtles (27-29), who finished second in the East Division. East champion Burlington (38-18) will host West champion Kingsport (37-17) on Monday night in a one-game battle for the league title.

Red Sox 8, Woodpeckers 6

Blaze Jordan hit a tiebreaking double in the bottom of the eighth inning, and Salem knocked off Fayetteville in Carolina League action Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field.

Bryan Lucas and Luis Guerrero combined for five innings of scoreless, one-hit relief for the Sox.