Local golf: Allara, Saferight share lead in HOF seniors tourney

HARDY — Rain can change everything.
A nearly two-hour delay for lightning started when the golfers in the Roanoke Valley Hall of Fame Senior division were slogging through the blistering heat at the Westlake Golf and Country Club. It ended when the threat of lightning passed, but a steady rain fell.
For leader Jack Allara , the layoff was a time to tighten up after getting loose on the par-72 course.
“It doesn’t help 65-year-olds,” Allara said of the delay. “A short delay is not a big deal but an hour and 45 minutes is hard.”
Allara was 3 under par when the course was cleared. After giving back a shot, he was still 2 under coming to No. 17, a short par 4 with a slight dogleg to the right.
“I remember that hole as being one where you hit it down the left hand side,” Allara said. “I hit it down the left hand side and we couldn’t find it. I must have hit it through the fairway. I hit a 3-wood but I wish I had hit a 5–wood. I had to re-tee and then three-putted and made triple. I had one bad hole today, but I played well.”
The triple dropped Allara, playing for Hidden Valley Country Club, into a tie atop the leaderboard with Rob Saferight of Blue Hills. They sit a stroke ahead of Darrell Craft of Roanoke Country Club and Paul Powell of Hanging Rock.
Powell, who finished third in the open division of the Hall of Fame tournament last month, is looking forward to the final round being played on his home track.
“Whatever lead [Allara] has isn’t enough,” Powell said, inserting the rare piece of trash talk into the notably staid sport of golf. “They’ve got to come to my place tomorrow.”
Hanging Rock leads the team competition in the division with a 225 (lowest three scores counted). Roanoke and Blue Hills are tied for second, two shots back at 227 with Hidden Valley in fourth place at 230.
In the Super Senior Division, new Hall of Fame member club Great Oaks Country Club took charge with a 2-under par team score of 214. Carl Leonard paced the field with a low-round of 5-under 67 — one shot better than Ed Weathers of Blacksburg Country Club. Dennie Fields broke par with a 1-under 71 and Bobby Swain shot 76 for Great Oaks.
Chips Wooddy of Roanoke Country Club fired a 2-under 70 to lead RCC to a second-place 221 heading into Friday’s final round. Blue Hills is in third place, three strokes behind Roanoke and Hanging Rock is a single stroke behind Blue Hills for fourth.
The Junior Division was paced by Roanoke’s Ashton Harper and Samir Davidov. Harper shot an even-par 72, two shots better than Davidov’s 74. Roanoke has a 19-shot lead on second-place Blacksburg Country Club.
