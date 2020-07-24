You are the owner of this article.
Local Golf: Craft, Harper, Leonard claim Hall of Fame titles at Hanging Rock
Local Golf: Craft, Harper, Leonard claim Hall of Fame titles at Hanging Rock

Darrell Craft was dealing with a flood of emotions Friday as he walked off the green on the 18th hole at Hanging Rock Golf Club.

He knew he had joined a select club of golfers who had won Hall of Fame championships in two classifications.

On a more somber note, Craft knew that his mother-in-law, Susan Young, was in failing health.

"I'd like to say that this win is in her honor, as well as my dad, who passed away two years ago," Craft said. "He used to always root for me, and his name was Donnie Craft.

"I couldn't have did it without him, and I certainly couldn't have done it without my mother-in-law always asking, every time I played golf, how I shot.

"She's 89 and she's probably fighting harder than I did today. About five or seven times, I stopped and wondered, when I finished, if she would even be alive."

She was.

It was the culmination of the Roanoke Golf Hall of Fame championship season, with Craft winning the seniors title for players 50 and over.

"Ten years ago, I was lucky enough to win the regular division," he said. "I'd be remiss to say the only people to win the regular division and the senior division were Ned Baber, Dicky Linkous and Jack Allara.

"To add my name to those three, I feel, is like an accomplishment beyond belief."

Allara pushed him to the end Friday, as did Danny Hopkins. Craft finished with a two-day total of 146, including an opening-round 74 at Westlake on Thursday.

Hopkins, who briefly held the lead Friday after a 1-under 71, finished one shot back. Allara lost by two.

"I kind of knew that I was one [stroke] behind with two holes left," Allara said. "I was pretty sure that Darrell had birdied No. 17. When we saw his reaction at [No.] 18, we felt he had birdied that one, too."

Hopkins' second-place finish followed a runner-up performance in his early years.

"I've now finished second in the regular division and the senior division," he said, "so I really would have liked to have won today."

Three champions were recognized, including Carl Leonard, who followed up a sizzling 67 on Thursday at Westlake with a 73, good for a 36-hole total of 140 in the Super Senior division.

He finished with a two-shot margin over his Great Oaks Country Club teammate, Dennis Fields.

"I didn't play golf in college or high school," said Leonard, a short-game specialist who won the 2007 senior Hall of Fame. "I would play more golf, but I don't want [my wife] to be a golf widow."

In the junior division, Ashton Harper shot 73 for a two-day total of 145 and a three-stroke victory over his Lord Botetourt High School classmate, Samir Davidoff.

"I had a lot of adrenaline flowing," said Harper, who got a big lift from a par at No. 16, where he missed the green.

After Davidoff had a late drive trickle out of bounds, Harper added a late birdie to sew up the win.

RVGHF senior results

Results after the final round of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Senior Men's championship, played at Hanging Rock Golf Club (Par 72, 6.254 yards):

Team scores: 1. Roanoke CC (RCC) 452, 2. Hidden Valley CC (HVCC) 453, 3. Blue Hills GC (BH) 454, 4. Hanging Rock GC (HR) 462, 5. Great Oaks CC (GOCC) 483, 6. Ashely Plantation (AP) 486, 7. Blacksburg CC (BCC) 498, 8. Botetourt Golf & Swim Club (BGSC) 520.

Individual results

Darrell Craft (RCC);74-72—146

Danny Hopkins (BH);76-71—147

Jack Allara II (HVCC);73-75—148

Paul Powell (HR);74-76—150

Chip Hairston (RCC);75-76—151

Roy Foutz (HVCC);77-74—151

Rob Saferight (BH);73-81—154

Tony Hart (BGSC);75-80—155

Miller Baber (RCC);79-77—156

Van Renick (BH);78-78—156

Doug Moore (BCC);81-75—156

Mark Funderburke (OM);77-80—157

Brad Wade (GOCC);76-81—157

Mark Collins (BH);79-78—157

Stuart Irby (HR);76-82—158

Kevin Dill (BH);80-78—158

Tim Prillaman (AP);81-77—158

Todd Hartman (OM);77-82—159

Dave Brown (HR);80-79—159

Don Portis (HR);75-84—159

John Newton (HVCC);81-79—160

David Fowler (GOCC);77-84—161

Dennis Laliberte (AP);81-81—162

Andy Douthat (RCC);78-85—163

Jeff Jansen (HVCC);80-84—164

John Wilkes (RCC);80-84—164

Dale Slaughter (GOCC);82-83—165

B.H. Rakestraw (AP);83-83—166

Joel Snodgrass (BCC);92-75—167

Mark Tensen (HR);84-86—170

Tommy Jennings (AP);84-87—171

Jeff Johnson (GOCC);88-84—172

Ricky May (BCC);89-86—175

Gary Mundy (BGSC);91-90—181

Eugene Duncan (GOCC);90-93—183

Freddie Edmunds (BGSC);90-94—184

Terry Williams (BCC);92-96—188

Rober Miller (AP);94-100—194

RCGHF Super Senior results

Results after the final round of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Super Senior Men's championship, played at Hanging Rock Golf Club (Par 72, 5,360 yards):

Team scores: 1. Great Oaks CC (GOCC) 436, 2. Roanoke CC (RCC) 439, 3. Blue Hills GC (BH) 448, 4. Ashley Plantation (AP) 453, 5. Mariners Landing (ML) 455, 6. Hanging Rock GC (HR) 459, 7. Blacksburg CC (BCC) 471, 8. Botetourt Golf & Swim Club (BGSC) 473.

Individual results

Carl Leonard (GOCC);67-73—140

Dennis Fields (GOCC);71-71—142

Hal Clary (ML);72-70—142

Jim Wright (RCC);73-69—142

Mike Wade (AP);74-69—143

Chips Wooddy (RCC);70-73—143

Ed Weathers (BCC);68-79—147

Bill Nunnenkamp ((BH);75-72—147

Van McCarter ((BH);73-75—148

Woody Deans (HR);76-75—151

Jeff Martin (HR);76-77—153

Len Mosser (BGSC);75-79—154

Roger Holnback (RCC);78-76—154

Harrison Blankenship (BH);78-77—155

Rick Crotts (HR);73-82—155

Roger Webber (ML);75-80—155

DeWayne Streng (AP);80-76—156

Bobby Swain (GOCC);76-80—156

Denton Willard (BH);76-80—156

Harvey Lee (AP);80-77—157

Jerry Snyder (AP);77-80—157

Roger Barker (BGSC);76-82—158

Gary Stoneman (ML);81-77—158

Dale Howe (BCC);81-78—159

John Eckman (HR);77-82—159

Don Chappel (BGSC);78-83—161

Gary Harper (GOCC);83-78—161

Mike Bird (RCC);78-83—161

L.B. Bailey (BH);80-84—164

Tim Chocklett (BH);81-83—164

Phil Ayers (HR);79-85—164

Larry Kessinger (BCC);85-80—165

Morris Turner (RCC);78-87—165

Bee Hopkins (AP);83-83—166

John Shotwell (BGSC);82-86—168

Butch Burdette (GOCC);83-86—169

Mike Cooke (BCC);88-84—172

Jimmy Gibson (BGSC);84-92—176

Doug Mauer (BCC);90-87—177

RVGHF Junior results

Results after the final round of the Roanoke Valley Golf Hall of Fame Junior championship, played at Hanging Rock Golf Club (Par 72, 6,254 yards):

Team scores: 1. Roanoke CC (RCC) 443, 2. Blacksburg CC (BCC) 468, 3. Hidden Valley CC (HVCC) 473. No score: Hanging Rock GC (HR) and Hunting Hills CC (HHCC).

Individual results

Ashton Harper (RCC);72-73—145

Samir Davidov (RCC);74-74—148

Davis Young (BCC);80-71—151

Slade Aliff (RCC);77-75—152

Paul Duncan (BCC);75-80—155

Carson Moore (RCC);80-77—157

Peyton Spangler (RCC);75-83—158

Harrison Withers (HVCC);76-82—158

Alex Rea (HVCC);80-79—159

Alex Glick (HHCC);80-80—160

Tanner Whitely (HVCC);84-78—162

Hunter King (HVCC);86-77—163

Luke Barrette (HVCC);85-78—163

Sean Ruan (BCC);85-78—163

Nate Faulkner (RCC);83-82—165

Walker Wright (RCC);80-89—169

Nick Crawford (HR);87-84—171

Caroline Gilreath (RCC);92-82—174

Henrick Zhen (BCC);84-92—176

Jack Skinner (BCC);88-92—180

Doug Doughty is in his 44th year at the Roanoke Times, having produced an estimated 10,000 by-lines, a majority of them on University of Virginia athletics.

