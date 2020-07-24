Local Golf: Craft, Harper, Leonard claim Hall of Fame titles at Hanging Rock

Darrell Craft was dealing with a flood of emotions Friday as he walked off the green on the 18th hole at Hanging Rock Golf Club.

He knew he had joined a select club of golfers who had won Hall of Fame championships in two classifications.

On a more somber note, Craft knew that his mother-in-law, Susan Young, was in failing health.

"I'd like to say that this win is in her honor, as well as my dad, who passed away two years ago," Craft said. "He used to always root for me, and his name was Donnie Craft.

"I couldn't have did it without him, and I certainly couldn't have done it without my mother-in-law always asking, every time I played golf, how I shot.

"She's 89 and she's probably fighting harder than I did today. About five or seven times, I stopped and wondered, when I finished, if she would even be alive."

She was.

It was the culmination of the Roanoke Golf Hall of Fame championship season, with Craft winning the seniors title for players 50 and over.