Local golf: Dot Bolling wins another VSGA super seniors title

HOT SPRINGS — Dot Bolling continues to be the most superb of the super seniors in VSGA women’s golf.
The Hidden Valley Country Club member who has numerous Roanoke Valley and state titles, bagged another super senior event on Thursday, winning the Virginia State Golf Association Super Senior Women’s Amateur in a back-and-forth affair on the Omni Homestead’s Old Course.
Bolling rallied for a 1-up win over Maidens’ Maggie Balch in a driving rain, claiming her second straight title in the event. Bolling won last year’s inaugural edition of the event open to players over the age of 65, and has also claimed two of the three titles in the VSGA Super Senior Women’s Stroke Play Championship.
Balch led 1-up going to the 17th hole, but faced a one-stroke penalty when she picked up the ball before her putt that would have had the hole was conceded.
As a result, Bolling was awarded the hole and went in to 18 even.
On the par 3 18th hole, Bolling hit the green and went on to two-putt for a par, while Balch missed the green on her tee shot and could not recover for par, giving Bolling the title.
“It’s good,”Bolling said of the win. “But I wish it wouldn’t have been like this.”
In the senior division of the Women’s State Am, Boodie McGurn of Richmond and Andrea Miller of Keswick will play for the championship on Friday.
