Local golf: Dot Bolling wins super senior title at VSGA Women's Stroke Play

VIENNA — Keith Decker showed some of his Hall of Fame pedigree as he opened the match play portion of the VSGA Senior Amateur, where he is looking to win it for the fourth time.
The Martinsville resident who plays out of Ballyhack Golf Club in Roanoke County justified his No. 2 seed coming out of stroke play with two dominant victories on Thursday at Westwood Country Club that put him in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Decker eliminated Virginia Wesleyan golf coach Dennis Nelson 5 and 4, then downed Midlothian’s Robert Nussey 4 and 2 in the afternoon. He trailed a total of one hole in both matches behind.
His morning match on Thursday should be interesting. He will face Jon Hurst of Fredericksburg, with whom he has won a pair of VSGA four-ball events in the past.
“I take a lot of pride in this event,” said Decker, who last won the event in 2016 on the Cascades Course at The Homestead. “I’d love nothing more than to win another one. I don’t take it lightly. I try to come ready.”
Meanwhile, a little further south, Salem’s Dot Bolling was cruising to her own victory at the Kingsmill Resort.
Bolling won the Super Seniors division of the VSGA Women’s Stroke Play on River Course at the Williamsburg facility.
It was her second victory in the event, which has only been around for three years. She finished second last year after winning the inaugural in 2018.
Bolling, who had a seven-shot lead going into the second and final round, led by 15 shots with eight to play as she shot 39 on the front nine on Thursday.
Runner-up Becky Davis of Sumerduck made up some ground on the back nine, as Bolling struggled on a few holes. However, Bolling’s two-day total of 162 was five shots better than Davis.
“I hit the ball and did everything better on the front, but after the delay I just got stiff,” said Bolling. “You’ve got to hit the fairway on this course. If you hit the fairway, you can score, but if you don’t, you’re definitely not going to.”
Thunderstorms caused a shortening of the open event, which was called after 45 holes and led to Hokies showdown.
Becca DiNunzio of Norfolk finished tied with Virginia Tech teammate Emily Mahar, and then won the title in a playoff.
Both were 1 over par for the tournament after the nine holes were completed on Thursday.
“I was penalized a lot by the rough early on in my first round. Once I knew how tough the rough was, I made it a priority to just hit the middle of the fairway and the middle of the green and not be too aggressive when I didn’t need to be,” said DiNunzio. “I just stayed patient through those holes and that helped.”
Ex-Virginia standout Lauren Greenlief finished third, two shots back.
The senior division will be completed on Friday morning.
Back in Vienna, two of the other four top seeds besides Decker also advanced.
Top seed Steve Serrao of Midlothian played just 28 holes to win his two matches. Tazewell’s Buck Brittian, the No. 4 seed, also advanced to the quarterfinals.
73rd VSGA Senior Amateur Championship
At Westwood Country Club (Par 71, 6,411 yards)Thursday’s round of 32 matches
Steve Serrao (Midlothian) def. David Forsythe (Arlington), 6 and 4; Michael Keating (Fairfax) def. Greg Kozy (Clifton), 4 and 3; Carlos Aranda (Vienna) def. Tim Vigotsky (Centreville), 1 up; Scott Reisenweaver (Midlothian) def. Rich Buckner (Gainesville), 2 and 1; Buck Brittain (Tazewell) def. Russ Fricke (Haymarket), 3 and 2; Tom Winegardner (Lothian, Md.) def. Mark Alonzi (Richmond), 5 and 4; Terry Reilly (Lovettsville)def. Chris Robb (Stafford), 1 up; Mike Howell (Centreville) def. Somsak Chivavibul (Potomac Falls), 1 up; Keith Decker (Martinsville) def. Dennis Nelson (Chesapeake), 5 and 4; Robert Nussey Jr. (Richmond) def. Jay Serrao (Virginia Beach), 2 and 1; Tim Krouse (Dunn Loring) def. Roy Phillips (Fairfax), 1 up; Jon Hurst (Fredericksburg) def. Jon Zampedro (Ashburn), 6 and 5; Matt Sughrue (Arlington) def. Jeffrey Klatt (Manassas), 2 and 1; Philip Mahone (Charlottesville) def. Paul Gural (Chantilly), 21 holes. Buddy Patch (Fairfax Station) def. Marc Hogan (Woodberry Forest), 25 holes; Bowen Sargent (Charlottesville) def. Bob Bailey (Yorktown), 2 up;
Thursday’s round of 16 matches
Serrao def. Keating, 5 and 4
Reisenweaver def. Aranda, 3 and 1
Brittain def. Winegardner, 2 up
Howell def. Reilly, 19 holes
Decker def. Nussey, 4 and 2
Hurst def. Krouse, 2 and 1
Mahone def. Sughrue, 19 holes
Sargent def. Patch, 5 and 4
